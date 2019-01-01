Chidinma Okeke: Nigeria prospect arrives in Spain ahead of Madrid switch

The 19-year-old touched down in Spain on Friday morning as she looks set to wrap up a move to the Spanish outfit

Chidinma Okeke arrived in on Friday morning ahead of her anticipated move to Spain's Liga Iberdrola side Madrid from FC Robo, Goal can exclusively report.

The international is expected to undergo a medical before agreeing to a deal and later finalising the paperwork.

Madrid based newspaper Diario AS had hinted about Okeke's imminent arrival in the Spanish capital, ahead of the club's season-opening clash with on September 8.

The defender, who had featured for Nigeria at the U17 and U20 World Cups, is one of the hottest prospects in Africa, and is blessed with speed and athleticism.

Joining Robo in 2010, the 19-year-old has developed into one of Africa's promising stars after her breakthrough in , including starring in her former club's survival from relegation last season.

Notably, the Lagos-born utility player underlined her maiden senior Women's World Cup appearance with a superb assist in the Super Falcons 2-0 triumph over in France.

Okeke was linked with a move to as the French top-flight side - captained by Desire Oparanozie - saught to bluster their ranks with the signing of another Nigeria international.