Chidinma Okeke: Madrid defender undergoes successful knee surgery after ACL injury

The Nigeria international was taken off early in their loss to Barcelona and is set for a long layoff after going under the knife

Madrid's Chidinma Okeke has undergone successful surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee.

Okeke ruptured her ACL in a blow to Madrid's season in the Spanish Primera Iberdrola clash with last month.

The 19-year-old suffered the injury in the 25th minute in Óscar Fernández's 4-0 defeat at Estadio Municipal Nuevo Matapinonera.

Having had an operation on Thursday, the FC Robo product will be expected to start her rehabilitation process immediately.

"Chidinma Okeke was operated successfully on Thursday morning following a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of her right knee," a club official told Goal.

Before the injury, the Super Falcons defender has featured in six games this season since joining in September following an amazing Women's World Cup campaign with Nigeria.

Goal also exclusively gathered the defender will spend at least five months on the sidelines, joining Itziar Pinillos and Marta Turmo to swell the injury list of the team based in the Spanish capital.