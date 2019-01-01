Chidiebere Okolie: I am confident Rangers will play continental football next season

The defender believes the Flying Antelopes have good players, which should ensure they qualify for a Caf club competition next season

Enugu Rangers defender Chidiebere Okolie is confident that the Flying Antelopes will claim one of the continental tickets up for grabs at the Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) end of the season playoffs in Lagos.

Aside from producing the NPFL champion for 2019, ’s second flagbearers in the Caf and Confederation Cup will all emerge from the Super Six tournament in Lagos.

will open their Super Sixes campaign with an Oriental derby against , and Okolie is certain that with the caliber of players at Rangers' disposal, they will pick up one of the continental tickets.

“With the spirit of champions, I believe that God will give us the trophy at the end of the Super Six. I am confident that Rangers will play continental football come next season as we have the players to achieve such,” the Rangers left-back told the club’s official website during an interview.

Having just returned from injury after a 12-month spell on the sidelines, Okolie is happy to be back playing for the Flying Antelopes at such a crucial part of the season.

“I just want to thank God for everything He has done for me and the coaches, management for giving me the opportunity to play the game I cherished most," he said.

“Though, I was out for almost a year plus but the management and the technical crew still have faith in me and it was a thing of joy that I got my full-time game against Wikki Tourist."