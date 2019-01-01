Chidiebere Ajoku demands Heartland focus ahead of Nasarawa United tie

The Naze Millionaires attacker has tasked his teammates not to overcelebrate their home win over the Peace Boys with the Solid Miners waiting for them

Heartland’s Chidiebere Ajoku has enjoined his teammates not to be carried away by their superlative home win over Plateau United on Wednesday at the Okigwe Township Stadium.

Ajoku, though was not on the scoresheet in the 3-0 win, he was lively throughout the 70 minutes he spent on the pitch and he also provided the assist for the opening goal scored by Efe Yarhere.

The striker who is on a second stint with the Naze Millionaires having left the team in 2016 after their demotion to the lower league for Yobe Desert Stars said after the game that they were delighted with the three points they secured against the Peace Boys but that they are focused on their next game with Nasarawa United billed for Lafia on Sunday.

“It was important that we got the three points we had against Plateau United in our first home game of the season because this team has always been difficult for us to beat including in 2016 when they were responsible for our going on relegation,” Ajoku told Goal.

“We came all out with victory only on our minds and I am grateful to God that we were rewarded with the three points. It was nice we beat them this term with all that they have done to us in the past. We should look beyond this win now and think about our next game with Nasarawa United.

“We cannot continue to dwell on the game with Plateau United when we know that Nasarawa United are also preparing very hard to ensure that they bounce back from their defeat to FC IfeanyiUbah. They won’t be happy with the manner of their loss because it came when they thought they had secured a point. We must prepare very well for it and pray that we return back with a good result.”

Heartland are third in Group B of the Nigeria Professional Football League with three points from two games behind El Kanemi Warriors and FC IfeanyiUbah who are first and second with six and four points in that order.