Chiamaka Madu wants Enugu Rangers to continue unbeaten streak in Confederation Cup

The midfielder has stated that the Flying Antelopes will strive to improve on their performances in the competition ahead of the play-off tie

Enugu Rangers’ Chiamaka Madu has hinted that the Flying Antelopes will hope to continue their unbeaten streak when they face their next opponents in the play-off round of the Caf Confederation Cup with their eyes on a place at the group stage.

The Flying Antelopes have played two away games in the second tier club competition with a win and a draw against Defence Force and USM Bel-Abbes in the preliminary round and the first round respectively.

Madu who saw action for the entire duration of the game against USM Bel-Abbes last weekend at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu said that they do not want to be complacent as they await their next foes but that the plan is for them to keep their unbeaten run in the first leg of the playoff which they be playing away from home.

The former Sharks of Port Harcourt midfielder admitted that it won’t be an easy task being drawn against one of the teams that dropped from the Caf Champions League but that they will begin serious preparations once their next opponents are revealed on Friday.

“It wasn’t the best of the game for us against USM Bel Abbes because we missed many scoring chances but we got the goals we needed that have taken us to the next round of the competition,” Madu told Goal.

“We know that we may not be that lucky in the next round and we are hoping to have the best of preparations for our next two games with the emphasis on qualifying for the group stage. We are not afraid of any team because it is our resolve to play in the group stage. We hope to make the necessary corrections before then.

“We pray for the luck of the draw but the emphasis is on not losing the first leg tie just like we have done in our two previous away games. We want to play the first leg very well so that we can finish off the job at home. We won’t be carried away by the results of the games we have played thus far.”