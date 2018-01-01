Chiamaka Madu wants Enugu Rangers to build on first leg result

The Flying Antelopes midfielder has charged his teammates to ensure that they double up their effort in the return leg tie in Enugu

Enugu Rangers’ Chiamaka Madu has tasked his teammates to build on the result they got in Algeria when they face the same team, USM Bel Abbes in the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup first-round fixture.

The Flying Antelopes were tactically disciplined in Algiers last weekend and they prevented their hosts from scoring to set up a tantalizing return leg in which a simple home win will take them to the penultimate round before the group stage.

Madu who was part of the contingent to Algeria revealed that they had to endure so many things in the first leg duel to ensure that they are going into the reverse tie on a clean slate and that they are hopeful of wrapping up the tie before their fans on Sunday.

The ex-Sharks midfielder pointed out that they tried to stick to the instructions of their head coach, Gbenga Ogunbote and that they didn’t throw caution to the wind while on counterattack knowing that the Algerians could capitalize.

“Many may think that it was an easy game but we that played it knew that it was a game we played with all that we had because we were unwilling to lose the game,” Madu told Goal.

“We played better than we did against Defence Force of Ethiopia and we didn’t allow them to play their normal game. They found it very hard to penetrate through our defence. We are going back aware that we still have to play for. We must build on this result if we are to qualify for the next round. We can’t afford to think that the tie is over.

“It is our desire to get to the group stage and if we are able to beat them at home we shall be very close to our initial target. We are enjoying ourselves and we are happy to have the advantage now going into the return leg.”