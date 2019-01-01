Chiamaka Madu: Enugu Rangers first game against Enyimba will set the tone in the Super Six

The Flying Antelopes midfielder has urged his teammates to go all out for three points against the People’s Elephant during the play-offs

Enugu Rangers’ Chiamaka Madu has charged his teammates not to settle for anything other than maximum points when they begin their chase for the Super Six title against Enyimba on Tuesday in Lagos.

The Flying Antelopes were impressive during the regular season and easily won their Group A with 40 points from 22 matches and with a clear five points gap over nearest rivals, who finished in second place.

Madu, who is among the team’s outstanding performers, disclosed that their previous results will count for nothing if they fail to distinguish themselves in the Super Six round. Three of the four Nigerian representatives for the Caf inter-club competitions will be determined in the next 10 days.

"We will go very far but this first game against will determine a lot,” Madu told Goal. "We need to win the game so that it can motivate us to approach the other games one after the other. We know the other five teams that we are going to meet at the Super Six.

“They are all big teams and we are in Lagos to fight because we know what we want. It is not going to be easy but we are ready to fight the other teams and secure what we have come for.”