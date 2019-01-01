Chiamaka Madu: Enugu Rangers are well prepared for Rivers United fixture

The Flying Antelopes midfielder has asserted that he and his teammates are raring to go against the Pride of Rivers on Thursday

Enugu Rangers’ Chiamaka Madu says he is thrilled and ecstatic ahead of their rescheduled league tie against Rivers United in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Madu played for the defunct Sharks FC, which was based in Port Harcourt, before he made his move to during the 2015-16 season, and he says he still recalls the fight for supremacy between his former club and the Dolphins, now known as .

The midfielder revealed that he is already developing goose-bumps ahead of his return to Port Harcourt, which he considers his second home.

“I will say it is an emotional return for me coming to play in Port Harcourt again on Wednesday after playing here for some seasons for Sharks before the breakthrough to ,” Madu told Goal.

“I still remember the rivalry between Dolphins and Sharks and it was fun those days. But, this is a great platform for us to break away from others in our group. The gap could be further reduced with another loss and it is the reason we must push very hard and ensure that we secure a positive result.

“There are no permanent friends in sports generally. I may have to hurt some people on Thursday but we will find a way to reconnect after the game.

"Enugu Rangers have done so well this season and even though we are gradually getting tired because of the many games we have played but we must ensure we end the season well.”

Madu urged his teammates not to underrate their hosts because of their present position on the league table, but to face them with the determination befitting of a club dictating the pace at the summit of the Nigerian Professional Football League table.

“We know the situation with Rivers United and the fact that they have struggled at home this season but that is none of our business and it is no reason to underrate them,” he added.

“We must face them with renewed vigour and determination to go for the three points because we know that they need these three points very badly. We must make them work very hard and still try to go home with at least a point if we are unable to beat them.”

Enugu Rangers could extend their lead at the top of the Group A table with an away win in Port Harcourt, while Rivers United would move out of the relegation zone should the claim the three points.