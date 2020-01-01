Chelsea's James names toughest Premier League opponent so far

The 20-year-old right-back has made an impact at Stamford Bridge, but a Crystal Palace star left him stunned with his pace and skill

defender Reece James has identified Wilfried Zaha as the toughest opponent he has faced in the Premier League.

One of many youth academy products to break into the Chelsea first-team this season, 20-year-old James is enjoying a breakthrough season with the Blues, having made 19 senior appearances this season.

The right-back has already lined up against the likes of , and since Frank Lampard brought him into the fold, but it is the winger who has stunned him the most.

"Wilfried Zaha - he’s got loads of skills and he’s very fast," he told Chelsea's website when asked who his toughest opponent has been.

"He’s quite slight but I didn’t realise how strong he was until I was up side by side with him.

"There are different team brackets and every team has three or four players that you think "wow, why are you not playing at a bigger club?" There are so many great players in the league."

James feels he has settled into the Chelsea squad well since recovering from an injury that kept him out of action at the start of the season. However, even he has been surprised by how well things are going for him.

"If you haven’t played too many games in the team then you’re not really going to have the right understanding of what to do and when to do it," he said. "The more you play, the easier and more fluent it becomes."

He added: "It started off very slowly. I was injured coming off the back-end of last season and as I started to pick up and play games, everything has happened so fast. It took me by surprise - I knew I was going to be in and around [the squad] but I didn’t think I’d be this involved.

"Frank is a club legend and to this day everyone still looks up to him. He’s got a lot of advice to give to all of us because he played at the highest level so you have to listen to him. He’s had a big impact ever since I got back fit. He’s told me what I’m doing well and where he still thinks I can get better."