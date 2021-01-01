Chelsea youngster Gallagher better off staying at West Brom, says Allardyce

The 21-year-old is due to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season but the West Brom coach wants to prolong his stay at the Hawthorns

Sam Allardyce hopes West Brom can keep Conor Gallagher on loan for another season from Chelsea should they avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The midfielder has featured 25 times for the Baggies since joining from Chelsea last September.

Allardyce's men are 19th in the Premier League and eight points from safety, but the manager still believes they can avoid the drop and hopes they can count on Gallagher again next season.

What has been said?

Allardyce said: “If we stay in the Premier League, I'd hope he is here next season, not at Chelsea. He'd be better off having another season with us rather than the competitive size of the Chelsea squad.

“He's learning and his development level at 19 has been improved. I have seen a good player since I have been here. I heard how good he was before I came.

“I think every day and every game he plays in the Premier League he gains more experience. When you lose more than you win, which he is experiencing for the first time, it makes you tougher. More determined.

“At such a young age, to get these disappointments week in week out, it can only stand him in good stead and improve his career. He has been a good asset for us.

“He has kept senior players out and he is only 19. His consistent level of performance has impressed me.”

How has Gallagher performed this season?

The 21-year-old has started 22 of the 23 appearances he has made in the Premier League this season.

He has scored two goals, having fired in the winner in a 1-0 win against Sheffield United in November before netting his side's only goal in a 5-1 loss to Crystal Palace the following week.

Gallagher then set up West Brom's goal as they drew 1-1 with Manchester United in February and registered another assist as they beat Brighton 1-0.

Gallagher has not made a senior appearance for Chelsea but is contracted to the club until 2025.

What next for West Brom?

Gallagher will not be able to play for West Brom on Saturday when they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

But he will likely be available for the next game at home against Southampton on April 12.

