The 47-year-old took up the hot seat after leaving the Seagulls and signing a long-term contract at the Bridge

Chelsea supporters across Africa are predicting newly appointed manager Graham Potter will not last at the club after he replaced the sacked Thomas Tuchel.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion tactician was on Thursday confirmed on a long-term deal at Stamford Bridge, thus taking over from the German, who was sacked on Wednesday after a disappointing start to the 2022-23 campaign.

The 47-year-old departed Brighton after three years in charge at the Amex Stadium where he left his mark, having guided the Seagulls to their best-ever top-flight finish in the 2021-22 season as they finished ninth.

In the current campaign, Brighton have also posted a positive start under his watch and are currently fourth on the 20-team table with 13 points from six matches.

They have managed four wins, one draw and one defeat and are one place above Chelsea, who have garnered 10 points from six outings. Brighton's only defeat of the campaign came at Craven Cottage where they lost 2-1 against Fulham.

Meanwhile, Tuchel's tenure at the Bridge came to an end after the Blues suffered a 1-0 Champions League defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb earlier this week.

Despite arriving at Chelsea while enjoying a good run of form with Brighton, a cross-section of fans on social media are not convinced Potter will last for more than six months in charge of the team.

"They will still sack him," Mary Dennis opened a debate on GOAL Africa Facebook page which confirmed the arrival of Potter at Chelsea while John Sim opined: "He is hired only to be fired... Never forget."

Napoleon Onyemezie wrote: "They will still sack him ok...." while Favour Ile Sunny said: "There is nothing like permanent manager in football. Managers can be sacked at anytime, if he fails to perform to the taste of the owner, he will be sacked within six months."

Potter has also been warned to be careful with his job with this particular fan reminding him Chelsea is a team where winning matches is a top priority for any coach.

"Mr Potty or Potter what do you call yourself, please notice this is Chelsea where winning is our top priority," Steaven J Sunny said, adding: "Be careful with your job man, and best of luck."

Sunny's sentiments were echoed by Charles U. James who said: "All Chelsea need is to be winning games, if you can't win you will be sacked," adding: "You are welcome if you are a winning coach. I wish you success."

Tin Can wondered whether Potter was a downgrade to Tuchel: "We need to win trophies regardless of who the coach is...," he explained adding: "That's our culture. We hope he is not a downgrade to Tuchel."

Meanwhile, another fan defended the appointment of Potter and called on those against it to give him time to prove his worthy.

"Some are already skeptical about his appointment, his records speaks volume, he needs to be given a chance," opined Nzubechukwu Abumchukwu Ezeiru while Swaleh Abdallah wrote: "I hope Potter comes with a magic wand because this Chelsea team needs it now more than ever."

Anthony Emmanuel praised Potters' courage to take up the hot seat: "I love his smart courage to take up the job. Always daring the impossible!"

Potter's first assignment will see Chelsea travel to face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday before they host RB Salzburg in a Group E Champions League fixture at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.