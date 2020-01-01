Chelsea vs Rennes ZEbet Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

The Blues will welcome their European group rivals looking to extend a good home record against French sides

Frank Lampard’s will host as the two sides are set to meet for the first time in any European competition.

Chelsea vs Rennes Latest Odds

Chelsea have won five of their last nine home games against French sides and winning another on Wednesday has been valued at (1.30) with ZEbet.

In their last nine European matches at home Chelsea have drawn in three such games and a fourth draw occurring at Stamford Bridge has been priced at (5.80).

Rennes have lost their two away European games in as they were beaten by and and for them to end the poor run with a win has been tipped to happen at (9.25).

Chelsea vs Rennes Team News

Frank Lampard might rest German international Kai Havertz but Christian Pulisic is expected to be missed as he is still on the recovery path from a hamstring injury.

Antonio Rudiger, Emerson Palmieri and Callum Hudson could start while Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell might be rested too.

On the other hand, the French side will have to contend with a double injury given that Daniele Rugani and Eduardo Camavinga are both ruled out. Steven Nzonzi will be available after serving a European ban in full.

Chelsea vs Rennes Preview

Chelsea have only suffered one defeat in their previous 15 home games in the group stage of the Champions League (0-1 v last season), winning nine and drawing the other five games in this run.

Rennes are on a five-game losing streak away from home in major European competitions (excluding qualifiers), with four of the defeats in this run coming since the start of last season).

Chelsea vs Rennes Tips and Predictions

Chelsea’s Timo Werner has been directly involved in 11 goals in his last 13 appearances in the Champions League (eight goals and three assists), including six goals in the most recent six (three goals and three assists).

Rennes have only kept one clean sheet in their last 12 games across all European competitions (2-0 vs in the last season), conceding 18 goals in total in this run. Punters can grab the over 3.5 goals to be scored offer at (2.12) with ZEbet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.