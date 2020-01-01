Chelsea vs Manchester United BetKing Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

Monday night football in the English top-flight is sure to set up a thrilling encounter in the British capital

It’s a tale of two teams in bad form with both and winless in their last three Premier League games. A victory is thus needed for either side to ease off pressures on their respective managers and the team as a whole.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Latest Odds

The Blues have been very solid on their turf against the Red Devils, last losing there in the league back in 2012 (W10 D6). They are favourites for all three points at odds of (1.87) with BetKing.

United are unbeaten in their last five competitive meetings with Chelsea (W3 D2) and have already beaten them at Stamford Bridge in the EFL Cup this season. Another resounding win is priced at (4.25).

More teams

Things ending all square in West London isn’t out of place with odds of (3.60) on offer for that.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Team News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic are doubtful for Frank Lampard’s team, while United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not have Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford at his disposal. Scott McTominay, Axel Tuanzebe and Timothy Fosu-Mensah all have a chance of making the squad if passed fit.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Preview

Following their 4-0 victory at Old Trafford on the opening weekend, Manchester United are looking to secure their first league double over Chelsea since the 1987-88 campaign.

This is the 11th time in top-flight history that Chelsea and Manchester United are meeting on a Monday – the Blues have won none of the previous 10 (D4 L6) with the last such game finishing 0-0 in December 2015.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Tips and Predictions

Man United have failed to score in four of their last five Premier League matches, including the last three in a row.

Punters who believe they won’t score in a fourth consecutive game for the first time in 31 years can do so at juicy odds of (2.73).

Article continues below

Manchester United no goal at (2.73) with BetKing.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.