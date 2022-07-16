Chelsea vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The Blues have seen comings and goings during the summer transfer window, with Thomas Tuchel seeking to find a winning formula

The Chelsea squad that opens the 2022-23 campaign will look markedly different to the one that ended last season, with fresh faces being welcomed into Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel has the task of slotting new signings into a settled system, with that process set to be aided by pre-season outings.

The first of those will see the Blues face Mexican side Club America at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with GOAL on hand to bring you all of the information you need to know about catching Premier League and Liga MX heavyweights in action.

Chelsea vs Club America date & kick-off time

Game: Chelsea vs Club America Date: July 16, 2022 Kick-off: 3am BST / 10pm ET

How to watch Chelsea vs Club America on TV and live stream online

The pre-season contest will not be broadcast on television, but it is available to stream on the 5th Stand app and through Chelseafc.com.

TV channel Online stream N/A 5th Stand app / Chelseafc.com

Chelsea squad and team news

Raheem Sterling, fresh from his £47.5 million ($57m) transfer from Manchester City, should be handed a Blues debut by Tuchel, although that introduction may be made from off the bench.

Chelsea are still working on getting defensive reinforcements through the door, but Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi are available after overcoming their respective injury struggles from last season.

Kai Havertz, Edouard Mendy, Jorginho, Reece James and Thiago Silva are all involved in the travelling party, as are returning loan stars Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour, while Armando Broja has joined up with the squad late after seeing no progress made in transfer talks.

N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are among those to miss out due to their Covid-19 vaccination status.

Position Players Goalkeepers Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Edouard Mendy, Teddy Sharman-Lowe Defenders Marcos Alonso, Ethan Ampadu, Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Levi Colwill, Reece James, Kenedy, Emerson Palmieri, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva Midfielders Ross Barkley, Conor Gallagher, Billy Gilmour, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Harvey Vale, Tino Anjorin Forwards Michy Batshuayi, Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Armando Broja, Raheem Sterling

Club America squad and team news

Fernando Ortiz saw his side claim a 1-0 victory over Toluca on Wednesday, but changes are expected to a winning team.

Jurgen Damm, Bruno Valdez and Francisco Garcia are pushing for starting berths, while Roman Martinez could replace Henry Martin as the focal point of an attacking unit.

Substitutions aplenty are expected from the Mexican outfit throughout a friendly outing, with a number of youngsters set to see senior game time.