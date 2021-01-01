Chelsea vs Arsenal BetKing Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

Arteta will guide the Gunners against the Blues looking to be the youngest manager to complete a top-flight double over Chelsea

Chelsea will host Arsenal on Wednesday, having won more points in Premier League London derby games this season than any other side.

Victory would equal the record for most points won in such games in a single Premier League campaign; with Arsenal in 2013-14, and Chelsea in 2005-06 and 2014-15 winning 25 points.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Latest Odds

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last eight home Premier League matches against Arsenal (W6 D2) and another victory is valued at (1.73) with BetKing.

Arsenal have won their last two meetings with Chelsea in all competitions and a win in Wednesday's London Derby is tipped to occur at (5.00).

A draw in the London Derby at Stamford Bridge is considered to occur at (3.75).

Chelsea vs Arsenal Team News

Former Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic is expected to be unavailable for Chelsea yet again. However, Kovacic is fighting to recover in time for the FA Cup final.

Andreas Christensen will not be present to face the Gunners as he got a thigh injury. His absence could see Thomas Tuchel line up Kurt Zouma to fill the void.

Mikel Arteta, on the other hand, will miss David Luiz who is out due to a hamstring problem. Pablo Mari and Granit Xhaka will also not be available for the Gunners due to ankle and groin problems respectively.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview

Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in seven of their eight Premier League home games under Tuchel, with the exception being a 5-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion in April.

Chelsea’s last eight Premier League defeats against Arsenal have been with a different manager in the dugout; Claudio Ranieri, Avram Grant, Felipe Scolari, Carlo Ancelotti, Andre Villas-Boas, Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri and Frank Lampard. Of those eight, only Grant, Scolari, Villas-Boas and Conte lost their first league meeting with the Gunners.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last five away league games (W3 D2), winning the last two by an aggregate score of 5-0. The Gunners haven’t won three in a row on the road without conceding since May 2013.

Arsenal have never lost a Premier League match against Chelsea when facing them in mid-week ties (Tuesday or Wednesday). Though six of those games have ended level (W2). The Gunners’ four such visits to Stamford Bridge have all ended in a draw (0-0 September 1998, 2-2 September 2000, 0-0 April 2005, 2-2 January 2020).

Chelsea vs Arsenal Tips and Predictions

Chelsea have scored eight goals in the last five games across all competitions and conceded just two. Arsenal have scored 11 goals and have conceded five in the same number of games and punters can take an offer of under 2.5 goals at (1.75) with BetKing.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.