Chelsea urged to take inspiration from Man Utd when it comes to Willian, Giroud & Pedro

Former Blues star Joe Cole believes Frank Lampard should be looking to keep an experienced core to his exciting young squad at Stamford Bridge

need to be taking inspiration from when it comes to experienced figures in their youthful squad, says Joe Cole, with Frank Lampard urged to keep Olivier Giroud, Willian and Pedro on his books.

As things stand, three proven performers are approaching the end of their respective contracts at Stamford Bridge.

If no extensions are agreed, then free agency beckons for two World Cup winners and a international.

Giroud and Pedro have claimed football’s biggest prize with and , while Willian has recorded 59 goals across 329 appearances for Chelsea.

Lampard has sought to take things in a different direction since being appointed as Blues boss, with faith being shown in academy graduates, but experience will also be key to his plans.

Former Blues star Cole has pointed to 13-time Premier League champions United as an example of how success can be enjoyed when finding the right blend in a star-studded squad.

The ex- international told The Sun: “We’ve credited the young players at Chelsea because they’ve come through, burst onto the scene and been amazing.

“But Giroud, Willian and Pedro are three top class players who have been really massive for the club, particularly Willian, who’s a club legend, the players and the fans love him.

“I hope they can hang onto that experience – if they want to be part of this new, exciting team that they’re building.

“They can use that experience in the same way that Manchester United hung onto Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Gary and Phil Neville.

“If they can accept that role where they’re coming in – that they might not play as much as they used to but they’re helping blood an era which could be as good as any era in the club’s history - then there’s a role to play for all of them.

“I think they’re all world-class players and it would be tough for any club to replace those three.”

Giroud was heavily linked with a move to during the winter window and admitted that he was eager to find a way out of Chelsea after struggling for regular game time.

Willian has expressed a desire to remain in English football if forced to moved on, but will see out the 2019-20 campaign with the Blues regardless of how long that takes amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Pedro, meanwhile, is said to be attracting interest from sides across Europe, with a return to Barcelona considered to be unlikely for the 32-year-old despite his desire to head back to Camp Nou.