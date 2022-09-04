Chelsea’s Tuchel defends Mendy following recent poor form – ‘I think he’s a bit unlucky’

The manager assured that they will keep supporting the shot-stopper

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has defended Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy over his recent form.

Although Mendy was in goal and conceded, the Blues emerged as winners with a 2-1 win over West Ham United on Sunday at Stamford Bridge in the London derby.

The Senegal star could not make a clearance when the Blues conceded the first goal. Following a goalmouth melee, Michail Antonio scored to put the away side in the lead.

The match could have ended in a 2-2 draw had the VAR not intervened. After a VAR assessment, Maxwel Cornet’s late goal was controversially disallowed as the referees deemed that Jarod Bowen had fouled Mendy in the build-up, a decision that the Hammers strongly disagreed with.

However, the German manager defended his goalkeeper following his recent poor form.

"I think he's, at the moment, a bit unlucky," Tuchel told the club’s website.

"In training he’s fantastic, he’s in general a very calm, very self-reflective guy who is aware that he lacks a little bit of luck at the moment. Things do not go in his favour.

"He has situations where if it’s not 100 percent clear because of his actions, he gets punished massively.

"He’s just in this moment, it feels like it’s not so much his fault. I have a feeling that he tries everything, he’s very focused and we will keep on supporting him."

David Moyes, who has failed to win any of his 18 away Premier League matches as a manager against Chelsea, called the VAR decision ‘scandalous’ as he slammed Mendy.

"It was never, never, never anything," the Hammers boss said. "The goalkeeper spills it and it comes too far off him for him to recover it and I think he fakes an injury, a shoulder injury.

"Jarrod straddles him, like jumps over him, and his trailing foot is there, but the goalkeeper could never get the ball as he’s pushed it too far away."

Meanwhile, Tuchel also touched on the injury Mendy suffered late in the game: "He was in a lot of pain, we have to see, it’s too early to comment on it," he concluded.