Chelsea suffer worst ever defensive start to Premier League season

The Blues' difficult start to the new campaign continued on Sunday as they fell two goals behind to Liverpool at Stamford Bridge

's defensive record plummeted to a new low against on Sunday as they conceded for the 13th time in just six Premier League games.

Frank Lampard's side are yet to keep a clean sheet amid their shaky start to the new campaign. Since opening the season with a 4-0 defeat at , the likes of Leicester, , Norwich and have managed to breach the defence at least once.

And the Blues' bad run continued at Stamford Bridge when they found themselves trailing Liverpool 2-0 within 30 minutes of Sunday's clash, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino firing Jurgen Klopp's team into a strong half-time lead.

In defensive terms, it is the poorest start the London outfit have made to a season since the Premier League began.

And the record may carry bad omens for Lampard's team, as the last time they conceded as many goals in the first six games in the top-flight was 41 years ago, when they finished bottom of the table.

13 - Chelsea have conceded 13 goals in their opening six Premier League games for the first time, last conceding as many in the top-flight in 1978-79 (also 13) - a season in which they finished bottom of the First Division. Brittle. pic.twitter.com/2GSIC5O3QH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 22, 2019

It is the second time this week that Lampard has made unwanted history as Chelsea manager . On Tuesday, he became the first Chelsea coach to lose his first game in charge, as his side went down 1-0 to .

The club legend stepped into a difficult situation when he replaced Maurizio Sarri at the helm in the summer.

The former and Chelsea midfielder left Derby to step into the hotseat, but was unable to strengthen his squad in the transfer market, due to the club serving a two-window ban from signing new players.

Lampard has been forced to promote from the club's youth academy, presenting the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori with a chance to shine in the first team.

While Abraham and Mount have impressed, Chelsea are yet to find consistency, having won just two games in all competitions this term.