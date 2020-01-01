Chelsea suffer double injury blow as Willian & Kovacic limp out of FA Cup tie with Liverpool

The pair could both be set for a spell on the sidelines after going down off the ball either side of half-time at Stamford Bridge

face an anxious wait over the fitness of midfielder Mateo Kovacic and winger Willian after the pair both went off injured in Tuesday’s clash with .

Kovacic appeared to be tripped slightly by Reds youngster Neco Williams, before his foot was stood on by Sadio Mane as the Liverpool pair attempted to win the ball from him.

The 25-year-old initially carried on, but went down again off the ball moments later and had to be helped from the pitch. He was replaced by Mason Mount.

More teams

Later on, Willian sat himself on the turf with an unknown problem less than five minutes into the second half, with -born Jorginho coming on in his place.

Frank Lampard’s side have Premier League fixtures with , and coming up in the next few weeks, as well as the second leg of their last-16 tie with .

If Kovacic is ruled out of any of those games, his absence will be keenly felt in the Chelsea midfield.

The former , and man has been in fine form this season after enduring a frustrating first campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Signed under Maurizio Sarri, he failed to make an impression in his first year at the club but has looked a different player for much of this season. He has missed just four games in all competitions, two of which came through a yellow card suspension.

Willian, too, has been an important player for Lampard this season, and hasn't missed a Premier League game since the opening day of the season.

Article continues below

Indeed, he scored the opening goal against Liverpool on Tuesday seizing upon a loose pass from Brazil team-mate Fabinho before hitting a powerful shot from the edge of the area which Liverpool backup goalkeeper Adrian spilled into his net.

The goal was his sixth of the season in all competitions, with five assists to his name as well.

With his contract up in the summer, he is widely expected to leave the club. have been linked, though Willian himself has spoken of his and his family's happiness in London and his desire to say.