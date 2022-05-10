Chelsea's Rudiger seals free transfer to Real Madrid on four-year deal

By Nizaar Kinsella
The Germany heads to Spain after five seasons in the Premier League

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger has agreed to join Real Madrid when his Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old has completed a medical and put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal worth a reported €6.8 million (£5.7m/$7.1m) per season, plus bonuses.

The defender and his agent Sahr Senesie, also his brother, are also due to receive a huge signing bonus with some reports placing it at €35 million (£29m/$37m) between them both.

