Chelsea's Rudiger seals free transfer to Real Madrid on four-year deal
By Nizaar Kinsella
Getty
Germany defender Antonio Rudiger has agreed to join Real Madrid when his Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season.
The 29-year-old has completed a medical and put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal worth a reported €6.8 million (£5.7m/$7.1m) per season, plus bonuses.
The defender and his agent Sahr Senesie, also his brother, are also due to receive a huge signing bonus with some reports placing it at €35 million (£29m/$37m) between them both.
More to follow.