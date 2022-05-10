Chelsea's Rudiger seals free transfer to Real Madrid on four-year deal

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger has agreed to join Real Madrid when his Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old has completed a medical and put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal worth a reported €6.8 million (£5.7m/$7.1m) per season, plus bonuses.

The defender and his agent Sahr Senesie, also his brother, are also due to receive a huge signing bonus with some reports placing it at €35 million (£29m/$37m) between them both.

