'Chelsea let football do the talking' - Mount on defeating Middlesbrough despite minimal fan presence

Chelsea star Mason Mount played down the significance of the club's minimal support from the stands against Middlesbrough, affirming that the Blues let their football do the talking in Saturday's FA Cup victory.

Only around 600 away fans made the trip up to the Riverside Stadium due to ticketing restrictions imposed by the FA prior to the quarter-final clash.

But Thomas Tuchel's men nevertheless progressed to the last four as goals from Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech sealed a routine 2-0 victory over their Championship opponents.

What was said?

"We didn't have many fans here tonight but I felt that we let our football do the talking. We played some good stuff, and that was the main goal for us tonight," Mount told the BBC after the final whistle.

"We really have that winning mentality within the group. Any competition, any game, we want to win, and we want to keep that going. It's been a tough couple of weeks but for us, as a team, we're just focused and ready to play.

"We're so hungry for a domestic title, we just need to keep going. It's not been the best of runs for us at Wembley but we want to right that wrong. We've already had one final at Wembley this season and lost it so we're hungry to win [the semi-final]."

