'We need it more than Chelsea!' - Lampard hopes Blues supporters understand excitement after Everton's season-altering win

Frank Lampard hopes Chelsea understand his celebrations after Everton beat his former club 1-0 to secure a vital win in their battle against relegation, saying his current employers needed the points more.

Richarlison capitalised on an error from Cesar Azpilicueta to score the only goal at the start of the second half as 18th-placed Everton narrowed the gap on Leeds and Burnley above them to two points.

Lampard’s status as a Chelsea legend is secure after scoring a club-record 211 goals over 13 years in west London, but that did not stop him wildly celebrating the victory at full time.

What did Lampard say about Chelsea after Everton’s win?

Speaking about his relationship with his former club, Lampard told Sky Sports: “I have so much respect for Chelsea and the fans. So I hope they understand me getting excited with the win.

“We needed it today, more than them. I have to be honest. For me, it was all about Everton today. Three points are so critical to us, when you see what it means to our fans’ lives.”

Lampard on the Goodison Park atmosphere

Everton were given a rapturous welcome by the fans, who had gathered outside Goodison Park several hours before kick-off to welcome the team coach before providing a boisterous atmosphere during the game.

Lampard has won six of his nine matches in charge at Goodison in all competitions and he believes the backing of the home support will prove vital if they are to continue that form and avoid relegation.

“The fans are in the middle of this. I am pleased the players could see on the way in what it means to the fans," he said.

“They know that and understand it. They got behind us, were nicely aggressive, this place has to be a hard place to come. Results have been good here at Goodison before I came, we have to maintain that.

“We have to fight for points, we are in the relegation zone and we have to go with that same spirit every game.

“They [the players] have to show they care. I like that. They don’t have to go over the line but have to show they care, the fans want to see that. I prodded them a bit before the game because the situation is clear. We need to perform with that level in all our remaining games. That needs to keep coming in and if it doesn’t we have to sort it out.”

After battling for 90 minutes Lampard and Everton had to wait a bit longer to celebrate the win, with referee Kevin Friend adding on seven minutes' stoppage time at the end of the game

“Seven minutes added on was a bit of a surprise!” added Lampard.

"They are always a team that will put you under pressure late on. We did brilliantly. The team, stadium, the fans were man of the match today. From the drive in to the support, which we need. Thanks to them.”

