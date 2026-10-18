Chelsea rarely spend long out of the spotlight, even during quieter spells at Stamford Bridge. But following every competitive match takes more than one subscription: in Germany, the broadcaster depends on the competition. Here's where to watch the Blues.

Chelsea FC: who shows the Blues' matches live on TV and via live stream?



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Watch Chelsea FC live in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield

In Germany, Sky remain the home of the Premier League. They show every match live, either individually or as part of a multi-match broadcast, so every Chelsea league game is covered. Fans can also stream the action through Sky Go or WOW.

Sign up now: Premier League, DFB Cup and much more from €24.99/month

From the 2025/26 season, Sky have expanded their English football coverage to include the Carabao Cup. That means Chelsea's League Cup matches are on Sky too.

DAZN hold the exclusive German rights to the FA Cup and FA Community Shield. They stream both competitions live, including Chelsea's matches whenever the Blues take part.

Next matches CHE Premier League 12:30 TOT

Find the right DAZN subscription: FA Cup, Community Shield and more live

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Champions League rights are split. DAZN show most Chelsea matches live, while Amazon Prime Video have exclusive coverage of one selected high-profile match each Tuesday. Depending on the schedule, that match could feature Chelsea or another English team.

From 2027/28, Paramount+ will show most Champions League matches. It's another service Chelsea fans will need to keep in mind from that season onwards.

Should Chelsea reach the Champions League final, fans in Germany can also watch it on free-to-air TV. ZDF are the designated broadcaster for the final.

Try Amazon Prime Video: Tuesday's exclusive Champions League top match

Chelsea FC: SPOX live text commentary

SPOX provide live text commentary on selected Chelsea matches in domestic and international competitions. You can find it here shortly before kick-off.

Watching Chelsea FC: club profile