Chelsea deserved win against Fulham - Lampard

The Blues boss was happy to see his side end their winless run in the Premier League by getting the better of the Craven Cottage side

Frank Lampard says deserved their victory against on Saturday.

The Blues sealed a 1-0 victory through Mason Mount's strike in the second half, after their opponents saw Antonee Robinson sent off just before half-time.

The visitors had not won in their previous three Premier League matches but moved up to seventh in the table with the weekend triumph.

"Of course it feels good to get a win, it has not been easy with the league form recently and you have to break the duck," Lampard told Sky Sports after the match.

"Fulham made it difficult. We started the game well, controlled a lot of the ball, it is not easy against 10 men. We kept going and we got what we deserved tonight.

"It is a pressure to move the ball [against 10 men], hit the sides, open it up, make them run and create chances. We were doing that. Just because of the current form it is a bit harder, the confidence is not quite there. But we found it so I'm really pleased.

"I trust the quality of the players. There was a feeling we would get a goal, because the pressure was constant. It was about staying patient with our passing and I think we did."

Mount's goal is his second in the league this season and Lampard hopes to see him improve on that record, though he is happy with the international's form.

"Mason was in a deeper role but can still arrive," he added. "He needs to score more goals, he knows that, but his quality and attitude is brilliant."

Mount admitted that he has been trying to find the net more regularly and feels he could have added another at Craven Cottage.

"It was a massive game for us, we know the run recently has been tough, we had to look at ourselves," he said.

"I found myself in the box which recently I haven't been doing. It is something I looked at and I managed to do that today. It fell to me and I probably should have had two."