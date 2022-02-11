Chelsea coach Low drops Mendy hint ahead of Club World Cup final

Chelsea assistant coach Zsolt Low said goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is in contention to play in Saturday’s Fifa Club World Cup final against Palmeiras.

Mendy helped Senegal win their maiden Africa Cup of Nations trophy in Cameroon and he saved a penalty in the shoot-out that ended in a 4-2 win over Egypt.

Although he arrived late for the competition because of coronavirus, the 2021 Best Fifa Men's Goalkeeper played five matches for Aliou Cisse's team and he conceded just two goals.

Ahead of Saturday’s outing at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, the Hungarian coach disclosed that a decision for either Mendy or Kepa Arrizabalaga to start will be reached on Friday night with manager Thomas Tuchel who is recovering from coronavirus in England.

“We’re very happy with both goalkeepers. It’s a comfortable situation to have both goalkeepers like this. Now Edou [Mendy] is back, he is fresh, we have to take the decision tonight,” Low was quoted as saying by Evening Standard.

“We talk to Thomas about it. The final decision will be some hours before the game, but if we decide for one or the other the one on the bench has nothing to be worried or sad about.

“Both goalkeepers had big performances in the last weeks. This is why it’s a question just for this game.”

Chelsea are vying to lift the Fifa Club World Cup for the first time in their history and Low added that the Senegal star brings energy to the team and he is ready to make an impact.

“We are very proud of Edu [Mendy] and the whole squad is happy he won the African Cup and we have been waiting for him,” he continued. “He arrived in a very good mood, but he has a big smile on his face all the time and is a very important person in this group.

“He gives a lot of energy. He was a little tired the first day, we had to take care of him and a good recovery and a good sleep, but now he is fully involved in training.

“We’re very happy that he’s healthy and absolutely in good shape with good experience behind him. He’s absolutely ready to play the game.”