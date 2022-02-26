Chelsea boss Tuchel gives Ziyech and Mendy updates before League Cup final against Liverpool

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said Hakim Ziyech is fit while a decision is yet to be made about Edouard Mendy starting in goal in Sunday's League Cup final against Liverpool.

Ziyech limped off with an injury on the hour-mark of Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Lille in a Uefa Champions League game on Tuesday.

When asked about the former Morocco international and Mateo Kovacic on Friday, Tuchel said in a press conference: “They are both ok since today. They were not out on the pitch with separate programmes, everybody joined tram training from the first to the last minute.

“We have until now only positive reactions and I hope it stays like this, we have another training tomorrow, to have everybody available for Sunday."

Ziyech has scored seven goals with five assists in all competitions this season, including a goal and assist in his last two games.

However, Tuchel disclosed that a late conclusion will be made on who will be the goalkeeper at Wembley Stadium.

While Senegal's Mendy was away at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Kepa was called to action and his impressive performance in the semi-final game against Tottenham Hotspur helped the Blues advance.

“First of all, I will not tell you. We will take the decision late, but you have a reason to ask the question," the German coach added.

“The last competition – the Club World Cup – was a very short competition. Kepa played the semi-final and got us to the final and then we took the decision for Edou (Mendy) coming back from the African Cup of Nations [to start the final.

“It's a pretty similar situation now. The very last decision we will take after training, as always. There's no need to take the decision now when we have one more training ahead.

"Kepa did fantastic in the period where we had to be without Edou, and so it's an uncomfortable and very comfortable situation at the same time."