Chelsea boss Tuchel explains why Chilwell has yet to play this season

The left-back has not made a competitive appearance since the 2020-21 Champions League final against Man City

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said Ben Chilwell is still getting up to speed with the Blues as the left-back looks to make his first competitive appearance since last season's Champions League final.

Chilwell was named in England's squad for Euro 2020 this summer but did not see the field as the Three Lions fell in the final to Italy.

The 24-year-old then returned to Chelsea but has yet to play for the Blues this term with Marcos Alonso preferred at left-back.

What was said?

"For Ben Chilwell, it's very easy," Tuchel explained. "He came back with the latest group [after the Euros and holiday].

"When he arrived Marcos Alonso had five weeks in his legs from pre-season. He played the first competitive matches after a fantastic pre-season. He was simply way more ready physically which was natural because of the training session and his fantastic games.

"He played the Super Cup final and three Premier League games. Also, we only have three substitutions allowed and this is a huge problem."

The German continued: "Chilly needed his time in training to adapt to the intensity. He is ready now but now wasn't the time to push him into the cold water.

"It is a bit sad because you have more tactical opportunities if you have five changes. I don't understand the arguments of the little teams that they have a disadvantage in this case. I was also a coach of a little team and I would have loved to have five players available.

"I would have made them run 16 kilometres against the top teams. I think it is a huge disadvantage in general in Europe but why do I complain?"

What's next for Chilwell?

Chilwell will not get the chance to play with the Three Lions next month as he was not called in for England's upcoming World Cup qualifying matches.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luke Shaw, Reece James, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker are among the full-back options at Gareth Southgate's disposal for the games against Hungary, Andorra and Poland.

After the international break, Chilwell will aim to make his season debut in Chelsea's match against Aston Villa on September 11.

