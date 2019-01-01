'Chelsea aspire to reach Liverpool's level' - Lampard wants consistency after another home defeat

The Blues boss feels his side showed they can compete with the Reds but are not as consistent as Jurgen Klopp's team

must "aspire" to be like following their 2-1 loss to the Premier League leaders, Frank Lampard has said.

Liverpool made it six wins from six at the start of the 2019-20 season thanks to two first-half goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino.

Lampard's Blues, for whom N'Golo Kante scored a brilliant effort after the break, are already 10 points behind Jurgen Klopp's side having failed to win any of their home games so far this term.

While conceding that run is troubling, Lampard stressed his team need to find a way to win frequently even when not at their best, just like their opponents on Sunday.

"It's definitely a concern and we want to win at home," Lampard said in his news conference.

"Against Liverpool you know can lose, they are a strong team and that can happen and I expect the home win to come soon.

"The difference between us and Liverpool, as we have shown clearly today that we can compete with them, is that we aren't consistently as good as them and Manchester City week in, week out - and a lot of teams can say the same.

"To work towards those levels is hard. It's a daily, daily thing and that's where we need to go now.

"The home win will come, hopefully it comes very soon and it will bring confidence to everybody, but we need to aspire to a level like Liverpool - when they probably don't play their best but they win the game."

If Chelsea are to improve, they will need to address their defensive issues.

Only bottom-of-the-table and have conceded more goals than Chelsea's 13 this term.

"We need to work, we need to look at it in training," Lampard added.

"Set pieces are a different animal to other types of goals. I will always look at the team in every element of goals, and there are times when we have not defended well as a team when we have conceded, and there are times when with a set piece we work on all week and then we switch off in the game.

"So we have to work consistently to do that because it is very hard to replicate exact moments in a game but we have to do that in training.

"Our clean sheet will come for us and its obviously important, because we can't out-score everybody every week, particularly teams like Liverpool."