Fan stable following cardiac arrest during Watford v Chelsea after Premier League game paused

A fan is now stable and being treated in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during Chelsea's game at Watford on Wednesday, with the game delayed while they were treated in the stands at Vicarage Road.

After 13 minutes both sets of players were directed to their dressing rooms due to a medical emergency in the crowd.

The game was delayed for around 30 minutes, before it resumed following the news that the fan had been taken to hospital.

What happened?

During a stoppage in play, several players and fans alerted the referee and medical officials of a developing incident in the stands.

A fan had suffered cardiac arrest in the upper tier of the Graham Taylor Stand, with medical officials rushing to attend.

After a delay the fan was taken off on a stretcher, with Watford saying on Twitter that the supporter had been stabilised.

"The players have returned to the field in preparation of play resuming," the club said.

"Our thoughts are with the fan – who had a cardiac arrest but has now been stabilised – and all those affected. Thank you to the medical staff, players and fans for their quick response."

Another medical emergency

The incident at Vicarage Road was reminiscent of another emergency with a fan that took place in October's contest between Newcastle and Tottenham.

Play was temporarily stopped during the first half at St James' Park as a fan was given emergency treatment in the stands.

In that instance the fan was stabilised and taken to hospital, with the game restarted after a delay of 20 minutes.

