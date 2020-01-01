Chelsea should be aiming for Premier League title after transfer spree but Lampard can handle expectations, says Poyet

The Blues have already made some statement signings and the spending is set to continue in the weeks to come

Frank Lampard is perfectly well equipped to deal with the increased expectations on this season following their summer transfer spree, says former Blues midfielder Gus Poyet.

Chelsea have already signed Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, with more signings still expected.

Ben Chilwell is close to completing a £50 million ($65m) move from Leicester while the £90m ($118m) deal to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen is also moving forward.

More teams

Thiago Silva, available on a free transfer after his exit from beaten finalists , could also be on his way to Stamford Bridge.

Lampard took Chelsea from third to fourth in his first season in charge, but has done enough to earn Roman Abramovich’s backing in the transfer window – and the increased scrutiny which will follow.

"Now we are coming to a moment when it looks like Chelsea are really going to invest," Poyet told Sky Sports.

"It changes the parameters completely from last year. Last year was a transition year, 'Let's see how we do', and it was very good.

"With the possibility of all these players coming in now, Chelsea need to aim top two, if not winning the league.

"How ambitious he (Lampard) is, I think he would prefer this, I think he would prefer players coming in and going for the big possibilities.

"I don't think he wanted to be at Chelsea just playing with young kids and being allowed not to win trophies.

"I think Frank wants to win trophies and these kinds of players will give him the chance to get closer."

While the attacking trio of Werner, Havertz and Ziyech will no doubt take the headlines, it is in defence where Chelsea are most in need of improvement.

Their record of 54 goals conceded was the worst in the top half of the Premier League last season, and Poyet thinks the addition of the experienced Silva would be a shrewd one.

Article continues below

"I think he is top," Poyet said. "I know he's 35, I think you need experience.

"The teams that, as a club they have a strategy to go with young people, they [also] try to keep a line of experience, the goalkeeper, one of the centre halves, one of the midfielders and the striker.

"They don't go young everywhere, so that helps you to make the others more comfortable."