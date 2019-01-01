Chelsea agree deal to sign Tromso teen Fiabema as Lampard plots January moves

The 16-year-old impressed during a trial in west London and will initially be integrated into the club's academy system at Cobham

have reached an agreement to make their first signing since their transfer ban was lifted, with Norwegian teenager Bryan Fiabema set to join the Blues in January.

Goal has learned that the 16-year-old forward, who has represented Norway at Under-17 level, will move to west London from Tromso, with whom he made his professional debut in July against FK Haugesund.

Fiabema impressed during a trial at Chelsea's Cobham Training Centre as he was put through his paces alongside compatriot Christos Zafeiris, who currently plays for Valerenga.

It is unknown whether Zafeiris will be signed, but a deal has now been secured to sign Fiabema ( pictured below, right ).

Fiabema will join the club's academy system and work under coaches Andy Myers and Ed Brand.

Blues boss Frank Lampard has not been afraid to blood youngsters since taking charge of the club over the summer, with the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori now fixtures in the first-team squad.

Fellow academy graduates Billy Gilmour, Ian Maatsen and Tino Anjorin have also earned first-team debuts in 2019-20, with the latter being lined up for a contract renewal.

Their presence in Lampard's plans, though, has at times meant that the club's age-group teams have been left short of quality players for some of their biggest matches.

Chelsea have tasted success in the FA Youth Cup and UEFA Youth League in recent years, and the signing of players such as Fiabema should allow for more depth within the club's academy system.

Fiabema is unlikely to be the last new arrival at Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks, with Lampard keen to add to his squad following the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision to halve the club's FIFA-imposed two-window transfer ban.

Lampard is keen to bolster his forward line, with it understood that star Jadon Sancho, winger Wilfried Zaha and 's Samuel Chukwueze are on the club's shortlist.

Timo Werner, who has hit 18 goals for this season, is also being considered while 's Fyodor Chalov may also be targeted.

A left-footed defender is also seen as a priority for Lampard, with Bournemouth's Nathan Ake available at £40 million ($52m) after the Blues inserted a buy-back clause in the deal which saw the international move to the Vitality Stadium in 2017.

Departures are also expected in January, with Olivier Giroud, Pedro and Marcos Alonso the likeliest players to move on.

are interested in both Giroud and Alonso, with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte's relationship with the pair set to play a key role in their prospective transfers.

Bordeaux also want to compete for Giroud, but there are doubts that they have the financial clout to complete a move for a striker who wants regular first-team football ahead of 's campaign.

Pedro, meanwhile, is exploring his options and he has offers from clubs in the United States.