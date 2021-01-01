Chawinga: Tabitha joins Malawian sister Temwa at Wuhan

The Scorchers have reunited for the first time at the same club following the departure of one sister from Jiangsu Suning

Chinese Women's Super League side Wuhan have completed the signing of Malawi striker Tabitha Chawinga, on a two-year deal.

The Wuhan-based outfit has sealed the acquisition of the Malawi international, having parted ways with rivals Jiangsu Suning.

Since her record-breaking move to Jiangsu in 2018, the 24-year-old helped the Chinese club to a quadruple in 2019 and was named back-to-back CWSL Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019.

Following the financial situation at Jiangsu, Tabitha decided to part ways with the former champions and to reunite with her sister Temwa for the first time at club level since 2017 at Wuhan.

“Finally I have flown back to China to start pre-season training with the new team, the 2020 Chinese Women’s Super League Champions, Wuhan Jiangda," Tabitha confirmed in a Facebook post.

“After the Jiangsu Sunning group of companies have stopped sponsoring the Jiangsu football teams, I mutually parted ways with them and agreed on terms with Wuhan Jiangda for 2 years with an option of an extension.”

On rejoining her sister Temwa, the former Kvarnsvedens star is excited about her move and is eager to excel with the Chinese champions.

“I am looking forward to teaming up with my sister and new teammates. The new season starts probably next month,” she said.

“I am thankful for Jiangsu Sunning for the platform and everything when I first came to China. I won many titles and individual trophies with them."

In the build-up to the new season, the DD Sunshine product confirmed her return to China, while she awaits her sister's reunion at Wuhan.

“Wuhan Jiangda is the team which my sister Temwa plays for and she will be joining me in a week’s time after her travel was delayed due to air ticket complications,” she concluded.