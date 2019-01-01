Chawinga scores winner as Kvarnsveden shock Umea in Sweden

The 21-year-old's ninth goal in four successive games helped her side pull off a stunning victory over the Elitettan leaders

Temwa Chawinga registered the winner for Kvarnsveden in their 1-0 win over Umea in the Swedish Elitettan League on Saturday.

The hosts were hoping to extend their unbeaten run to five games, following their 6-1 win over Sundsvall last week.

On the part of the visitors, they aimed to make it nine successive games without a defeat and open up a six-point gap at the top.

However, Chawinga's goal just six minutes into the game was all Fredrik Bengtsson's side required to secure the victory over Umea at Ljungbergsplanen.

's Ebere Orji came close twice before being replaced by Burundi's Zabibu Nduwimana in the 79th minute, but they could not help the leaders avoid the third defeat of the season.

Chawinga, who lasted the duration of the game, has now scored nine goals in her last four games, after her strike against the league's pace-setters.

The Malawi international has now taken her total goal tally for the season to 23 and opens a six-goal gap on top of the scorer chart to closest rival, Moron's Hayley Dowd.

Her teammate, Nigeria's Sarah Michael, who has scored two goals in 13 games, also played for 82 minutes for their side.

The result takes Kvarnsveden to sixth on the log with 24 points from 18 games and they will visit Hammarby in their next fixture on Saturday.