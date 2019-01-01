Chawinga nets seventh Chinese League goal as Jiangsu Suning open eight-point gap

The Malawian continued her impressive form as she ensured her side extended their winning run to seven on Wednesday

Tabitha Chawinga was on target as Jiangsu Suning secured their seventh successive win in a 3-0 victory over Henan Huishang on Wednesday.

The Malawi international, who scored in all the opening six matches of Jiangsu this term, scored her seventh to help the leaders wrap up the first round in style.

Before Chawinga's strike completed the riot for Jiangsu, Yao Lingwei and He Wei gave the hosts a two-goal advantage against Henan in Nanjing.

#CWSL | The goals of the team who finished the first part of season on top. The midfielder Yao Lingwei returned to starting lineup and opened the scoring with a shot from distance. pic.twitter.com/dRZAXeU8iW — Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) August 14, 2019

#CWSL | And the left-back He Wei finished the score for Jiangsu after a good run and an even better cross from Li Mengwen on right. pic.twitter.com/VfPnn6yZzD — Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) August 14, 2019

#CWSL | Seven matches, seven wins and seven goals for Tabitha Chawinga in the League so far! This time with a low shot into the area. pic.twitter.com/4FIjovNuHf — China Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) August 14, 2019

With the end of the first stanza in China, the 23-year-old Malawian is now the leading goalscorer with seven goals in seven outings this season.

On the other hand, the duo of Onome Ebi and Chiwendu Ihezuo were also in action as Henan suffered their fourth successive defeats this season.

The result means Jiangsu have recorded seven successive wins in seven games and are eight points clear at the top of the Chinese top-flight.

