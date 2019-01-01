Charity Reuben and Chisha Zulu shine as BIIK Kazygurt ease past EBS Skala

The Nigerian and Zambian were immersed as their side recorded a winning start against the Faroe Islanders on Monday

Charity Reuben scored off an assist from Chisha Zulu to complete BIIK Kazygurt's 9-0 win over EBS Skala in a Uefa Women's contest on Wednesday.

's Reuben came on in the second half for Gulnara Gabelia, whose five goals and Yekaterina Babshuk's strke gave BIIK a 6-0 lead at half time.

The 18-year-old made an instant impact as she assisted Babshuk's second and BIIK's seventh goal of the encounter in the 55th minute.

After Svetlana Bortnikova scored the eighth in the 78th minute, Zambia's Zulu assisted for Reuben to wrap up the win with her first Champions League goal.

Zulu featured for the duration but compatriot Rachael Kundanaji was unused, while Reuben had the final 45 minutes of action.

The result puts BIIK on top of Group F on goal difference with three points, and they will take on Estonia's Flora on Saturday.