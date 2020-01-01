Charity Adule's Eibar secure promotion to Spanish Primera Iberdrola

The Nigerian striker will return to the Spanish women's top-flight next season with Iker Dorronsoro's ladies

Charity Adule's have been promoted to the Spanish for the 2020-21 season following the abrupt ending of the 2019-20 season of the Reto Iberdrola.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RSFF) had desired to conclude the 2019-20 season but announced the cancellation on Wednesday after concerns of meeting the government's demands.

This means Southern region leaders Santa Teresa and Adule's Eibar who are second in the northern region because leaders Athletic B had a team in the top-flight, will claim the promotion tickets.

The development saw Adule's team return to Primera Iberdrola for the first time since 2011 despite being unable to see out their remaining games due to the Covid-19 crisis.

⚠️ OFICIAL | Comunicado de la RFEF en relación con las competiciones no profesionales del fútbol español



ℹ️ Más info: https://t.co/ZictlsVzMh pic.twitter.com/zNW7lgklSX — RFEF (@rfef) May 6, 2020

Adule joined the Spanish outfit from Kazakhstan champions BIIK Kazygurt in January after ending her four-year stay in Kazakhstan, with multiple domestic titles and experience.

Despite missing the two opening matches, the 26-year-old has inspired the Unbe Sports Complex outfit to 13 league victories, seven draws, and just two defeats.

The former Bayelsa Queens star scored 10 goals in 14 outings - the highest scorer for Iker Dorronsoro's team as they accrued 46 points from 22 matches to cement second spot.

Adule will be hoping her exploits at club level earned her a call-up as the Super Falcons aim to defend their African Women's Cup of Nations title later this year.