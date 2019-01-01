Charity Adule: Nigeria striker on target as Eibar hold Zaragoza
Charity Adule scored the only goal for Eibar as they forced Zaragoza to a 1-1 draw in a Reto Iberdrola game on Friday.
Adule, who had gained a regular place at Eibar since arriving in September, scoring five goals in nine matches, continued with her fine form, rescuing her side from defeat in Zaragoza.
After Teresa Perales gave the hosts the lead 17 minutes into the contest, the Nigerian struck nine minutes from full-time to ensure both sides shared the spoils in Eibar.
81' |1-1| ¡¡GOOOOOOOOOL DEL EIBAAAR!! ¡GOL DE XAXA!#Eibarfem #RetoIberdrola #futfem— SD Eibar (@SDEibar) December 6, 2019
Unity is strength... When there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved🔴🔵💪 pic.twitter.com/5BfDPUWyTD— ADULE Charity (@AduleC) December 7, 2019
The 26-year-old Nigeria international, who played from start to finish, was named the Woman of the Match and has now scored six goals in 10 matches for Eibar this season.
The draw leaves Eibar in the seventh position with 21 points from 13 matches and they will visit Athletic Club on November 15.