Charity Adule: Nigeria striker on target as Eibar hold Zaragoza

The forward found the back of the net again to help her team escape defeat against their visitors on Friday

Charity Adule scored the only goal for as they forced Zaragoza to a 1-1 draw in a Reto Iberdrola game on Friday.

Adule, who had gained a regular place at Eibar since arriving in September, scoring five goals in nine matches, continued with her fine form, rescuing her side from defeat in Zaragoza.

After Teresa Perales gave the hosts the lead 17 minutes into the contest, the Nigerian struck nine minutes from full-time to ensure both sides shared the spoils in Eibar.​

Unity is strength... When there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved🔴🔵💪 pic.twitter.com/5BfDPUWyTD — ADULE Charity (@AduleC) December 7, 2019

The 26-year-old international, who played from start to finish, was named the Woman of the Match and has now scored six goals in 10 matches for Eibar this season.

The draw leaves Eibar in the seventh position with 21 points from 13 matches and they will visit on November 15.