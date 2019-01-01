Charity Adule: Nigeria forward joins Eibar from BIIK Kazygurt

The forward has completed her transfer before the deadline to the Spanish side after agreeing on terms and passing her medicals

Spanish Reto Iberdrola club have announced the signing of striker Charity Adule on a one-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Adule left it late to complete her move to before September 20 - the deadline day after she parted ways with Kazakstan women's top-flight champions BIIK Kazygurt earlier in January.

The 25-year-old had joined BIIK in 2014 from Nigeria Women's Premier League side Bayelsa Queens following her impressive display at the 2012 U20 Women's World Cup in .

During her four-year stay in Kazakstan, the Warri-born forward helped BIIK to four Kazakstani Championship titles and also played nine matches in the Uefa , scoring twice.

A wealth of experience convinced the Eibar based side in snapping up the former Nigeria youth international to boost their ranks after failing to secure a win in their two opening games this term.

Article continues below

On completing her switch, Adule has been handed jersey number 12 and she has become the fifth Nigerian to complete a permanent move to Spain this summer.

La delantera nigeriana Charity Adule, nueva jugadora del primer equipo femenino del Eibar. Procede del Bllk Kazygurt kazajo y tiene experiencia en la Champions League.

👉https://t.co/MVPeFOseev#Eibarfem#futfem#retoiberdrola pic.twitter.com/kT8ESjsyOa — SD Eibar (@SDEibar) September 19, 2019

Before her, Asisat Oshoala had joined on a permanent deal, before Peace Efih joined de Huelva, followed by Chidinma Okeke to Madrid and later Osinachi Ohale to CD Tacon.

After being presented to the media, she will aim to hit the ground running in Spain when she makes her debut for 12th-placed Eibar against 10th placed side AEM on Sunday.