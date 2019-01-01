Chan Qualifiers: Ezenwa headlines 20-man Nigeria roster for Togo tie

Some new players have been added to the roster to face the Sparrow Hawks in the must-win encounter

Coach Imama Amapakabo has invited 20 players for the crucial African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifying final leg clash against Togo this weekend in Lagos.

Super Eagles’ goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa is top on the list that also has a handful of other new invitees like Enugu ’ Anthony Shimaga, ’ ace Nyima Nwagua and defender Ifeanyi Anaemena.

Also making the cut is Nasarawa United forward Sunusi Ibrahim as well as the ’ trio of Ebube Duru, Sikiru Alimi and John Lazarus who were all part of the squad for the in .

have a mountain to surmount at Agege Stadium, Lagos on Saturday, with Togo heading into the second leg with a healthy 4-1 lead from the first leg in Lome.

The Nigeria home-based team were the beaten finalists at the last Chan tournament in which remains their best outing in the biennial tournament.

Nigeria Full List

Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Adamu Abubakar (Wikki Tourists); Theophilus Afelokhai (Enyimba FC); Nwagua Nyima (Kano Pillars); Stephen Manyo (Enyimba FC); Ifeanyi Nweke (Kano Pillars); Ifeanyi Anaemena (Enyimba FC); John Lazarus (Lobi Stars); Reuben Bala (Enyimba FC); Ifeanyi Nweke (Kano Pillars); Ebube Duru (Lobi Stars); Daniel James (Plateau United); Sikiru Alimi (Lobi Stars); Olisah Ndah (Remo Stars); Anthony Shimaga (Rangers International); Fatai Gbadamosi (Shooting Stars); Ibrahim Olawonye (Rangers International); Ndifreke Effiong (Akwa United); Samuel Mathias (Akwa United); Sunusi Ibrahim (Nasarawa United); Mfon Udoh (Akwa United).