Chan 2020 qualifiers: Amapakabo names Nigeria squad for Togo tie

Enyimba and Akwa United players dominate the 20-man list of players invited for the continental qualifying match

B Coach Imama Amapakabo has unveiled a 20-man list for Sunday’s African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifying match against Togo in Lome.

The Chan tournament is strictly for players plying their trade in their country’s domestic leagues and 16 of the 20 players selected by Amapakabo are from the Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) with the four others from the lower divisions.

Super Eagles’ goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa is top on the list that also has ’s Theophilus Afelokhai and Adamu Abubakar

Defenders Olisah Ndah, John Lazarus, Etboy Akpan and Ebube Duru are also in the squad that will fly out of Abuja on Friday to Lome.

The Nigeria B team who were beaten finalist at the last Chan tournament in will face the Sparrow Hawks at the Stade de Kegue as from 16:00 on Sunday.

Full List

Theophilus Afelokhai (Enyimba FC); Adamu Abubakar (Wikki Tourists); Olisah Ndah (Remo Stars); Denis Okon (Akwa United); Stephen Manyo (Enyimba FC); John Lazarus ( ); Etboy Akpan (Akwa United); Ebube Duru (Lobi Stars); Oluwadamilare Olatunji (Enyimba FC); Fatai Gbadamosi (Shooting Stars); Ndifreke Effiong (Akwa United); Seth Mayi (Remo Stars); William Ukeme (Wikki Tourists); Samuel Matthias (Akwa United); Chisom Orji (Collin Edwin Academy); Mfon Udoh (Akwa United); Reuben Bala (Enyimba FC); Tosin Omoyele (Plateau United); Sikiru Alimi (Lobi Stars); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC)