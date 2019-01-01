Chan 2020: Nigeria failure due to bad luck - Sikiru

Following the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the biennial football showpiece, the two-goal hero has blamed it on hard luck

Alimi Sikiru labelled ’s 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan) miss as "unfortunate" after they defeated Togo 2-0 in the second round, second leg fixture on Saturday.

The forward scored a goal in each half as the Sparrow Hawks’ wings got clipped at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

A 4-1 first-leg defeat at Stade de Kegue ensured aggregate scores stood at 4-3, thus denying Imama Amapakabo’s men a place in the tournament billed for .

So happy to have gotten a brace against Togo,but so sad we couldn't make it to CHAN2020,No love lost,Experience gathered,THANKS to everyone for the massive support...

🦅🦅🦅🇳🇬⚽💯#Alhamdulillah #Wewontcomplain#WewillonlygiveThanks — Alimi Sikiru (@sikiru16) October 21, 2019

But Alimi insisted the Super Eagles deserved better than to miss out of Chan for the first time since 2011.

“It feels really great scoring two goals against Togo, at the same time it’s disappointing not qualifying for Chan 2020,” he told Goal.

“We put in our best, we did everything right, we executed our coaches’ tactics but we were just unfortunate not to make the championship.

“The competition could have been a great platform for us - the Nigeria Professional Football League players to showcase our talent before the entire world.

“However, we have missed that chance and we will return to our respective clubs to prepare for league resumption.”

Article continues below

Having scored three goals in the last two games in national team colours, the hotshot has vowed to keep improving to get future call-ups.

“Playing for the senior national team in the Wafu Cup and Chan qualifiers has been a wonderful experience for me and it a big plus for my career,” he continued.

“All I have to do now is keep working hard and scoring goals for Lobi when the league resumes towards getting more senior national team invitation.”