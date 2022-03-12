Championship Wrap: Solanke the shining light as Africans produce quiet displays

Bournemouth secured a 2-0 victory over Derby County to continue their push for a place in the Premier League.

Goals from Dominic Solanke and Jamal Lowe propelled the Cherries to their first win over the Rams since 1985.

There, Robbie Savage, Ian Thompson and a Kenny Burns own goal saw them run out 3-2 victors at the Baseball Ground.

Following a disappointing 1-1 home draw against Peterborough United last time out, the hosts welcomed Wayne Rooney’s men to Dean Court.

Malcolm Ebiowei fashioned the first shooting opportunity after turning in off the right flank, but his effort was saved by goalkeeper Mark Travers.

A few minutes later, former Cherries goalkeeper Ryan Allsop was forced to save a stinging drive from Jaidon Anthony after Todd Cantwell had teed him up.

Nevertheless, Solanke opened the scoring in added time at the end of the first half thanks to the persistence of Anthony.

The winger collected a pass from Zimbabwe international Jordan Zemura before setting out on a mesmerising run which saw him roll the ball between the legs of both Krystian Bielik and Curtis Davies.

After Eiran Cashin had attempted to slide in on him, the ball popped up off the Derby defender with Solanke on hand to prod it into the back of the net. That was his 22nd goal of the 2021-22 campaign.

Victory was sealed in the 90th minute as super-sub Lowe capitalised on a loose ball and finished with accuracy after Allsop had only been able to parry Solanke’s unstoppable effort.

Thanks to this result, Bournemouth remain second on the log having accrued 65 points from 34 matches as Rooney's Derby County occupy 23rd spot with just 24 points.

Elsewhere, Nigeria prospect Tosin Adarabioyo was in fine form as leaders Fulham settled for a 1-1 away draw at Barnsley.

The hosts had taken the lead through Carlton Morris in the 44th minute, but honour was shared thanks to Harry Wilson’s equaliser in the 86th minute after he was set up by Fabio Carvalho.

Adarabioyo - who was cautioned in the 43rd minute - was in action from start to finish - Cote d’Ivoire’s Jean Michael Seri was subbed off for Tom Cairney, whereas Congo's Neeskens Kebano was not dressed for action by manager Marco Silva.



Getty



At Bloomfield Road, former Nigeria U20 star Marvin Ekpiteta was in action from start to finish as Blackpool secured a slim 1-0 triumph over Swansea.

The centre-back, who joined the English second-tier outfit from Leyton Orient in 2020, recently signed a contract extension that will keep him in Neil Critchley’s squad until June 2024.

In another thrilling encounter, Congolese star Brice Samba was an unused substitute as Nottingham Forest silenced Reading 4-1 at City Ground.

Although Andy Yiadom was on parade from start to finish for the Royals, he could not stop them from going down to their ruthless hosts.



RESULTS IN FULL

Barnsley 1-1 Fulham

Bournemouth 2-0 Dery County

Birmingham City 0-0 Hull City

Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Bristol City

Blackpool 1-0 Swansea City

Cardiff City 0-0 Preston North End

Coventry City 4-1 Sheffield United

Millwall 0-0 Middlesbrough

Nottingham Forest 4-0 Reading

Petersborough 2-2 Stoke City