Championship Wrap: Dele-Bashiru at the double, Solanke and Koroma score

The African trio found the net as their respective teams secured victories during Tuesday’s English second-tier outings

Former Nigeria youth international Tom Dele-Bashiru opened his Reading account with a brace as the Royals subdued Peterborough United 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Since joining the Championship side on loan from Watford, the midfielder had played four games without any success in front of goal.

Against the Posh, however, he found the net twice to hand Veljko Paunovic’s men their second win of the ongoing campaign.

Heading into the encounter staged at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading had settled for a 3-3 draw with Queens Park Rangers.

After a goalless first-half, John Swift gave the hosts the lead four minutes after the hour mark - swerving a superb free-kick past the Peterborough wall and into the top right corner of goalkeeper Christy Pym.

Three minutes later, Dele-Bashiru doubled the advantage after he was teed up by Gorge Puscas. The latter was played in by substitute Junior Hoilett before cutting back for the African star who drilled the ball past Pym.

Not willing to go down without a fight, the visitors pulled one back through Nathan Thompson who was assisted by Joe Ward.

Two minutes from full-time, Dele-Bashiru completed his brace to rule out the possibility of Peterborough United launching a comeback.

Elsewhere, birthday boy Dominic Solanke continued with his impressive goalscoring form scoring once in Bournemouth’s 2-1 defeat of QPR.

His first-half effort inspired the Cherries to their fourth victory in the 2021-22 campaign where they now occupy second position on the log.

Jaidon Anthony broke the deadlock for Scott Parker’s men in the 12th minute. The forward pocketed the ball off Rob Dickie as QPR were caught trying to play out from the back then finished from a tight angle.

Eight minutes before the half-time break, 24-year-old Solanke gave his team a 2-0 lead after exchanging passes with Anthony.

Although the Superhoops pulled one goal back through Sam McCallum in the 57th minute, that could not halt QPR’s ambition of securing all three points.

At Bloomfield Road, Sierra Leone prospect Josh Koroma scored his second goal of the season as Huddersfield Town subdued Blackpool 3-0.

Three minutes into the second half, Koroma put his team ahead thanks to a pass from Lewis O’Brien.

Victory was sealed for the Terriers after Matthew Pearson and Jonathan Hogg registered their names on the scorer’s sheet.