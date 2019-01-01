Championship club Brentford release Moses Odubajo

The Bees will not be renewing the contract of the Anglo-Nigerian despite his consistent performances this season

Championship club have released right-back Moses Odubajo after his contract with the club expired.

The 25-year-old initially joined the Bees in 2014 before leaving for the following year, where he helped the Tigers gain promotion to the Premier League as 2016 Championship Playoff champions.

He suffered a serious knee injury 2016/17 pre-season which ruled him out of the entire Premier League season, but after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, the right-back returned from the setback in March 2018.

In his quest to get his career back on track, Odubajo returned to the Griffin Park as a free agent last summer by signing a one-year contract with the option of a further year.

The defender was a consistent performer for Brentford and featured in 35 games in all competitions to help the Bees finish the 2018-19 campaign in the 11th place in the Championship table.

Despite his impressive showings for the club, coach Thomas Frank stated that Odubajo and five other players are no longer part of his plans at the Griffin Park.

“Yoann, Moses, Josh and Lewis have been valuable members of the group this season,” Frank told Brentford's website.

“The competition for places in midfield is fierce and Lewis and Josh have not had the opportunities they would have wanted in matches. But they have been very professional in their work, have helped the group preparing for games and have made a contribution on the pitch when needed.

“Yoann and Moses have played a lot of games for us this year and have made a valuable contribution. Their departure will give opportunities to others that we have in the squad, in the B Team and players that we hope to bring in.

“I have enjoyed working with both of them and they have never let us down. I wish all the players leaving us the very best for the rest of their careers.”