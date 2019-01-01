Afcon
Championship

Championship 2019-20 fixtures: Leeds United, Derby County & all 24 teams' matches for new season

Last updated
Comments()
Getty/Goal composite
The race for a place in the Premier League begins in August and clubs will now be able to prepare for each opponent with games confirmed

The 2019-20 Championship fixtures have been released, with the likes of Leeds United, Derby County and Nottingham Forest all learning their match schedules for the season.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds kick off their campaign away to Bristol City, while Derby County, who may have appointed a new manager by the start of the season with Frank Lampard strongly linked with Chelsea, face recently relegated Huddersfield Town.

Forest, who are managed by former Celtic and Leicester City boss Martin O'Neill, get things under way against West Brom, while Middlesbrough, now under the guidance of Jonathan Woodgate, play Luton Town on the opening weekend.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

You can see the full fixture lists for all 24 teams below.

Jump to...

  1. Barnsley
  2. Birmingham City
  3. Blackburn Rovers
  4. Brentford
  5. Bristol City
  6. Cardiff City
  7. Charlton Athletic
  8. Derby County
  9. Fulham
  10. Huddersfield Town
  11. Hull City
  12. Leeds United
  13. Luton Town
  14. Middlesbrough
  15. Millwall
  16. Nottingham Forest
  17. Preston North End
  18. Queens Park Rangers
  19. Reading
  20. Sheffield Wednesday
  21. Stoke City
  22. Swansea City
  23. West Brom
  24. Wigan Athletic

Barnsley

Date Time Match
03/08/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Fulham
10/08/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley
17/08/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Charlton Athletic
20/08/2019 19:45 Birmingham City v Barnsley
24/08/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Luton Town
31/08/2019 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Barnsley
14/09/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Leeds United
21/09/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Barnsley
28/09/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Brentford
02/10/2019 19:45 Barnsley v Derby County
05/10/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Barnsley
19/10/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Swansea City
22/10/2019 20:00 West Bromwich Albion v Barnsley
26/10/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Barnsley
02/11/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Bristol City
09/11/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Stoke City
23/11/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Barnsley
27/11/2019 19:45 Middlesbrough v Barnsley
30/11/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Hull City
07/12/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Barnsley
11/12/2019 19:45 Barnsley v Reading
14/12/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Queens Park Rangers
21/12/2019 15:00 Millwall v Barnsley
26/12/2019 15:00 Barnsley v West Bromwich Albion
29/12/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Barnsley
01/01/2020 15:00 Derby County v Barnsley
11/01/2020 15:00 Barnsley v Huddersfield Town
18/01/2020 15:00 Bristol City v Barnsley
25/01/2020 15:00 Barnsley v Preston North End
01/02/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Barnsley
08/02/2020 15:00 Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday
11/02/2020 19:45 Barnsley v Birmingham City
15/02/2020 15:00 Fulham v Barnsley
22/02/2020 15:00 Barnsley v Middlesbrough
26/02/2020 19:45 Hull City v Barnsley
29/02/2020 15:00 Reading v Barnsley
07/03/2020 15:00 Barnsley v Cardiff City
14/03/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Barnsley
17/03/2020 19:45 Barnsley v Millwall
21/03/2020 15:00 Barnsley v Blackburn Rovers
04/04/2020 15:00 Stoke City v Barnsley
10/04/2020 15:00 Luton Town v Barnsley
13/04/2020 15:00 Barnsley v Wigan Athletic
18/04/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Barnsley
25/04/2020 15:00 Barnsley v Nottingham Forest
02/05/2020 12:30 Brentford v Barnsley
Return to top

Birmingham City

Date Time Match
03/08/2019 15:00 Brentford v Birmingham City
10/08/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v Bristol City
17/08/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Birmingham City
20/08/2019 19:45 Birmingham City v Barnsley
24/08/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Birmingham City
31/08/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v Stoke City
14/09/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Birmingham City
21/09/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v Preston North End
28/09/2019 15:00 Derby County v Birmingham City
01/10/2019 19:45 Wigan Athletic v Birmingham City
05/10/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v Middlesbrough
19/10/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Birmingham City
22/10/2019 19:45 Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers
26/10/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v Luton Town
02/11/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Birmingham City
09/11/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v Fulham
23/11/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Birmingham City
27/11/2019 19:45 Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City
30/11/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v Millwall
07/12/2019 15:00 Reading v Birmingham City
11/12/2019 19:45 Birmingham City v Queens Park Rangers
14/12/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v West Bromwich Albion
21/12/2019 15:00 Hull City v Birmingham City
26/12/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Birmingham City
29/12/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v Leeds United
01/01/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Wigan Athletic
11/01/2020 15:00 Luton Town v Birmingham City
18/01/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Cardiff City
25/01/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Birmingham City
01/02/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Nottingham Forest
08/02/2020 15:00 Bristol City v Birmingham City
11/02/2020 19:45 Barnsley v Birmingham City
15/02/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Brentford
22/02/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Sheffield Wednesday
26/02/2020 19:45 Millwall v Birmingham City
29/02/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Birmingham City
07/03/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Reading
14/03/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Birmingham City
18/03/2020 19:45 Birmingham City v Hull City
21/03/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Huddersfield Town
04/04/2020 15:00 Fulham v Birmingham City
10/04/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Swansea City
13/04/2020 15:00 Stoke City v Birmingham City
18/04/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Charlton Athletic
25/04/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Birmingham City
02/05/2020 12:30 Birmingham City v Derby County
Return to top

Blackburn Rovers

Date Time Match
03/08/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Charlton Athletic
10/08/2019 15:00 Fulham v Blackburn Rovers
17/08/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Middlesbrough
20/08/2019 19:45 Hull City v Blackburn Rovers
24/08/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Cardiff City
31/08/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Blackburn Rovers
14/09/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Millwall
21/09/2019 15:00 Reading v Blackburn Rovers
28/09/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Luton Town
01/10/2019 19:45 Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest
05/10/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Blackburn Rovers
19/10/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Huddersfield Town
22/10/2019 19:45 Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers
26/10/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers
02/11/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday
09/11/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers
23/11/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Barnsley
27/11/2019 19:45 Blackburn Rovers v Brentford
30/11/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Blackburn Rovers
07/12/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Derby County
11/12/2019 19:45 Swansea City v Blackburn Rovers
14/12/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Blackburn Rovers
21/12/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Wigan Athletic
26/12/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Birmingham City
29/12/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Blackburn Rovers
01/01/2020 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Blackburn Rovers
11/01/2020 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End
18/01/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Blackburn Rovers
25/01/2020 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Queens Park Rangers
01/02/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers
08/02/2020 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Fulham
11/02/2020 19:45 Blackburn Rovers v Hull City
15/02/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Blackburn Rovers
22/02/2020 15:00 Brentford v Blackburn Rovers
26/02/2020 19:45 Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City
29/02/2020 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Swansea City
07/03/2020 15:00 Derby County v Blackburn Rovers
14/03/2020 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Bristol City
18/03/2020 19:45 Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers
21/03/2020 15:00 Barnsley v Blackburn Rovers
04/04/2020 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United
10/04/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v Blackburn Rovers
13/04/2020 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v West Bromwich Albion
18/04/2020 15:00 Millwall v Blackburn Rovers
25/04/2020 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Reading
02/05/2020 12:30 Luton Town v Blackburn Rovers
Return to top

Brentford

Date Time Match
03/08/2019 15:00 Brentford v Birmingham City
10/08/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Brentford
17/08/2019 15:00 Brentford v Hull City
21/08/2019 19:45 Leeds United v Brentford
24/08/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Brentford
31/08/2019 15:00 Brentford v Derby County
14/09/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Brentford
21/09/2019 15:00 Brentford v Stoke City
28/09/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Brentford
02/10/2019 19:45 Brentford v Bristol City
05/10/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Brentford
19/10/2019 15:00 Brentford v Millwall
22/10/2019 19:45 Swansea City v Brentford
26/10/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Brentford
02/11/2019 15:00 Brentford v Huddersfield Town
09/11/2019 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Brentford
23/11/2019 15:00 Brentford v Reading
27/11/2019 19:45 Blackburn Rovers v Brentford
30/11/2019 15:00 Brentford v Luton Town
07/12/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford
11/12/2019 19:45 Brentford v Cardiff City
14/12/2019 15:00 Brentford v Fulham
21/12/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Brentford
26/12/2019 15:00 Brentford v Swansea City
29/12/2019 15:00 Millwall v Brentford
01/01/2020 15:00 Bristol City v Brentford
11/01/2020 15:00 Brentford v Queens Park Rangers
18/01/2020 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Brentford
25/01/2020 15:00 Brentford v Nottingham Forest
01/02/2020 15:00 Hull City v Brentford
08/02/2020 15:00 Brentford v Middlesbrough
11/02/2020 19:45 Brentford v Leeds United
15/02/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Brentford
22/02/2020 15:00 Brentford v Blackburn Rovers
25/02/2020 19:45 Luton Town v Brentford
29/02/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v Brentford
07/03/2020 15:00 Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday
14/03/2020 15:00 Fulham v Brentford
17/03/2020 19:45 Brentford v West Bromwich Albion
21/03/2020 15:00 Reading v Brentford
04/04/2020 15:00 Brentford v Wigan Athletic
10/04/2020 15:00 Brentford v Charlton Athletic
13/04/2020 15:00 Derby County v Brentford
18/04/2020 15:00 Brentford v Preston North End
25/04/2020 15:00 Stoke City v Brentford
02/05/2020 12:30 Brentford v Barnsley
Return to top

Bristol City

Date Time Match
04/08/2019 16:30 Bristol City v Leeds United
10/08/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v Bristol City
17/08/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Queens Park Rangers
20/08/2019 19:45 Derby County v Bristol City
24/08/2019 15:00 Hull City v Bristol City
31/08/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Middlesbrough
14/09/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Bristol City
21/09/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Swansea City
28/09/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Bristol City
02/10/2019 19:45 Brentford v Bristol City
05/10/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Reading
19/10/2019 15:00 Luton Town v Bristol City
23/10/2019 19:45 Bristol City v Charlton Athletic
26/10/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Wigan Athletic
02/11/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Bristol City
09/11/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Bristol City
23/11/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Nottingham Forest
27/11/2019 20:00 West Bromwich Albion v Bristol City
30/11/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Huddersfield Town
07/12/2019 15:00 Fulham v Bristol City
10/12/2019 19:45 Bristol City v Millwall
14/12/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Blackburn Rovers
21/12/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City
26/12/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Bristol City
29/12/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Luton Town
01/01/2020 15:00 Bristol City v Brentford
11/01/2020 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Bristol City
18/01/2020 15:00 Bristol City v Barnsley
25/01/2020 15:00 Reading v Bristol City
01/02/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Bristol City
08/02/2020 15:00 Bristol City v Birmingham City
12/02/2020 19:45 Bristol City v Derby County
15/02/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Bristol City
22/02/2020 15:00 Bristol City v West Bromwich Albion
25/02/2020 19:45 Huddersfield Town v Bristol City
29/02/2020 15:00 Millwall v Bristol City
07/03/2020 15:00 Bristol City v Fulham
14/03/2020 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Bristol City
17/03/2020 19:45 Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday
21/03/2020 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Bristol City
04/04/2020 15:00 Bristol City v Cardiff City
10/04/2020 15:00 Bristol City v Hull City
13/04/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Bristol City
18/04/2020 15:00 Bristol City v Stoke City
25/04/2020 15:00 Swansea City v Bristol City
02/05/2020 12:30 Bristol City v Preston North End
Return to top

Cardiff City

Date Time Match
03/08/2019 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Cardiff City
10/08/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Luton Town
17/08/2019 15:00 Reading v Cardiff City
21/08/2019 19:45 Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town
24/08/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Cardiff City
31/08/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Fulham
14/09/2019 15:00 Derby County v Cardiff City
21/09/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Middlesbrough
28/09/2019 15:00 Hull City v Cardiff City
02/10/2019 19:45 Cardiff City v Queens Park Rangers
05/10/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Cardiff City
19/10/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Sheffield Wednesday
22/10/2019 19:45 Millwall v Cardiff City
26/10/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Cardiff City
02/11/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Birmingham City
09/11/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Bristol City
23/11/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Cardiff City
26/11/2019 19:45 Cardiff City v Stoke City
30/11/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City
07/12/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Barnsley
11/12/2019 19:45 Brentford v Cardiff City
14/12/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Cardiff City
21/12/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Preston North End
26/12/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Millwall
29/12/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City
01/01/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Cardiff City
11/01/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v Swansea City
18/01/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Cardiff City
25/01/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v West Bromwich Albion
01/02/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v Reading
08/02/2020 15:00 Luton Town v Cardiff City
12/02/2020 19:45 Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City
15/02/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v Wigan Athletic
22/02/2020 15:00 Stoke City v Cardiff City
25/02/2020 19:45 Cardiff City v Nottingham Forest
29/02/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v Brentford
07/03/2020 15:00 Barnsley v Cardiff City
14/03/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v Leeds United
17/03/2020 19:45 Preston North End v Cardiff City
21/03/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v Charlton Athletic
04/04/2020 15:00 Bristol City v Cardiff City
10/04/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v Blackburn Rovers
13/04/2020 15:00 Fulham v Cardiff City
18/04/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v Derby County
25/04/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Cardiff City
02/05/2020 12:30 Cardiff City v Hull City
Return to top

Charlton Athletic

Date Time Match
03/08/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Charlton Athletic
10/08/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Stoke City
17/08/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Charlton Athletic
21/08/2019 19:45 Charlton Athletic v Nottingham Forest
24/08/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Brentford
31/08/2019 15:00 Reading v Charlton Athletic
14/09/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Birmingham City
21/09/2019 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Charlton Athletic
28/09/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Leeds United
02/10/2019 19:45 Charlton Athletic v Swansea City
05/10/2019 15:00 Fulham v Charlton Athletic
19/10/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Derby County
23/10/2019 19:45 Bristol City v Charlton Athletic
26/10/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Charlton Athletic
02/11/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Preston North End
09/11/2019 15:00 Millwall v Charlton Athletic
23/11/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Cardiff City
26/11/2019 19:45 Luton Town v Charlton Athletic
30/11/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday
07/12/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Charlton Athletic
10/12/2019 19:45 Charlton Athletic v Huddersfield Town
14/12/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Hull City
21/12/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Charlton Athletic
26/12/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Bristol City
29/12/2019 15:00 Derby County v Charlton Athletic
01/01/2020 15:00 Swansea City v Charlton Athletic
11/01/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v West Bromwich Albion
18/01/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Charlton Athletic
25/01/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Fulham
01/02/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Barnsley
08/02/2020 15:00 Stoke City v Charlton Athletic
11/02/2020 19:45 Nottingham Forest v Charlton Athletic
15/02/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Blackburn Rovers
22/02/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Luton Town
26/02/2020 19:45 Sheffield Wednesday v Charlton Athletic
29/02/2020 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Charlton Athletic
07/03/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Middlesbrough
14/03/2020 15:00 Hull City v Charlton Athletic
17/03/2020 19:45 Charlton Athletic v Queens Park Rangers
21/03/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v Charlton Athletic
04/04/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Millwall
10/04/2020 15:00 Brentford v Charlton Athletic
13/04/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Reading
18/04/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Charlton Athletic
25/04/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Wigan Athletic
02/05/2020 12:30 Leeds United v Charlton Athletic
Return to top

Derby County

Date Time Match
05/08/2019 19:45 Huddersfield Town v Derby County
10/08/2019 15:00 Derby County v Swansea City
17/08/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Derby County
20/08/2019 19:45 Derby County v Bristol City
24/08/2019 15:00 Derby County v West Bromwich Albion
31/08/2019 15:00 Brentford v Derby County
14/09/2019 15:00 Derby County v Cardiff City
21/09/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Derby County
28/09/2019 15:00 Derby County v Birmingham City
02/10/2019 19:45 Barnsley v Derby County
05/10/2019 15:00 Derby County v Luton Town
19/10/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Derby County
23/10/2019 19:45 Derby County v Wigan Athletic
26/10/2019 15:00 Hull City v Derby County
02/11/2019 15:00 Derby County v Middlesbrough
09/11/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Derby County
23/11/2019 15:00 Derby County v Preston North End
26/11/2019 19:45 Fulham v Derby County
30/11/2019 15:00 Derby County v Queens Park Rangers
07/12/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Derby County
11/12/2019 19:45 Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday
14/12/2019 15:00 Derby County v Millwall
21/12/2019 15:00 Reading v Derby County
26/12/2019 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Derby County
29/12/2019 15:00 Derby County v Charlton Athletic
01/01/2020 15:00 Derby County v Barnsley
11/01/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Derby County
18/01/2020 15:00 Derby County v Hull City
25/01/2020 15:00 Luton Town v Derby County
01/02/2020 15:00 Derby County v Stoke City
08/02/2020 15:00 Swansea City v Derby County
12/02/2020 19:45 Bristol City v Derby County
15/02/2020 15:00 Derby County v Huddersfield Town
22/02/2020 15:00 Derby County v Fulham
25/02/2020 19:45 Queens Park Rangers v Derby County
29/02/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Derby County
07/03/2020 15:00 Derby County v Blackburn Rovers
14/03/2020 15:00 Millwall v Derby County
17/03/2020 19:45 Derby County v Reading
21/03/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Derby County
04/04/2020 15:00 Derby County v Nottingham Forest
10/04/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Derby County
13/04/2020 15:00 Derby County v Brentford
18/04/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v Derby County
25/04/2020 15:00 Derby County v Leeds United
02/05/2020 12:30 Birmingham City v Derby County
Return to top

Fulham

Date Time Match
03/08/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Fulham
10/08/2019 15:00 Fulham v Blackburn Rovers
17/08/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Fulham
21/08/2019 19:45 Fulham v Millwall
24/08/2019 15:00 Fulham v Nottingham Forest
31/08/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Fulham
14/09/2019 15:00 Fulham v West Bromwich Albion
21/09/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Fulham
28/09/2019 15:00 Fulham v Wigan Athletic
01/10/2019 20:00 Reading v Fulham
05/10/2019 15:00 Fulham v Charlton Athletic
19/10/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Fulham
23/10/2019 19:45 Fulham v Luton Town
26/10/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Fulham
02/11/2019 15:00 Fulham v Hull City
09/11/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v Fulham
23/11/2019 15:00 Fulham v Queens Park Rangers
26/11/2019 19:45 Fulham v Derby County
30/11/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Fulham
07/12/2019 15:00 Fulham v Bristol City
10/12/2019 19:45 Preston North End v Fulham
14/12/2019 15:00 Brentford v Fulham
21/12/2019 15:00 Fulham v Leeds United
26/12/2019 15:00 Luton Town v Fulham
29/12/2019 15:00 Fulham v Stoke City
01/01/2020 15:00 Fulham v Reading
11/01/2020 15:00 Hull City v Fulham
18/01/2020 15:00 Fulham v Middlesbrough
25/01/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Fulham
01/02/2020 15:00 Fulham v Huddersfield Town
08/02/2020 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Fulham
12/02/2020 19:45 Millwall v Fulham
15/02/2020 15:00 Fulham v Barnsley
22/02/2020 15:00 Derby County v Fulham
25/02/2020 19:45 Fulham v Swansea City
29/02/2020 15:00 Fulham v Preston North End
07/03/2020 15:00 Bristol City v Fulham
14/03/2020 15:00 Fulham v Brentford
18/03/2020 19:45 Leeds United v Fulham
21/03/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Fulham
04/04/2020 15:00 Fulham v Birmingham City
10/04/2020 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Fulham
13/04/2020 15:00 Fulham v Cardiff City
18/04/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Fulham
25/04/2020 15:00 Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday
02/05/2020 12:30 Wigan Athletic v Fulham
Return to top

Huddersfield Town

Date Time Match
05/08/2019 19:45 Huddersfield Town v Derby County
10/08/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Huddersfield Town
17/08/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Fulham
21/08/2019 19:45 Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town
24/08/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Reading
31/08/2019 15:00 Luton Town v Huddersfield Town
14/09/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday
21/09/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Huddersfield Town
28/09/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Millwall
01/10/2019 20:00 Stoke City v Huddersfield Town
05/10/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Hull City
19/10/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Huddersfield Town
23/10/2019 19:45 Huddersfield Town v Middlesbrough
26/10/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Barnsley
02/11/2019 15:00 Brentford v Huddersfield Town
09/11/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Huddersfield Town
23/11/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Birmingham City
26/11/2019 19:45 Huddersfield Town v Swansea City
30/11/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Huddersfield Town
07/12/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Leeds United
10/12/2019 19:45 Charlton Athletic v Huddersfield Town
14/12/2019 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Huddersfield Town
21/12/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest
26/12/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Huddersfield Town
29/12/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Blackburn Rovers
01/01/2020 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Stoke City
11/01/2020 15:00 Barnsley v Huddersfield Town
18/01/2020 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Brentford
25/01/2020 15:00 Hull City v Huddersfield Town
01/02/2020 15:00 Fulham v Huddersfield Town
08/02/2020 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Queens Park Rangers
12/02/2020 19:45 Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City
15/02/2020 15:00 Derby County v Huddersfield Town
22/02/2020 15:00 Swansea City v Huddersfield Town
25/02/2020 19:45 Huddersfield Town v Bristol City
29/02/2020 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Charlton Athletic
07/03/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Huddersfield Town
14/03/2020 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Wigan Athletic
18/03/2020 19:45 Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield Town
21/03/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Huddersfield Town
04/04/2020 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Preston North End
10/04/2020 15:00 Reading v Huddersfield Town
13/04/2020 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Luton Town
18/04/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town
25/04/2020 15:00 Huddersfield Town v West Bromwich Albion
02/05/2020 12:30 Millwall v Huddersfield Town
Return to top

Hull City

Date Time Match
03/08/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Hull City
10/08/2019 15:00 Hull City v Reading
17/08/2019 15:00 Brentford v Hull City
20/08/2019 19:45 Hull City v Blackburn Rovers
24/08/2019 15:00 Hull City v Bristol City
31/08/2019 15:00 Millwall v Hull City
14/09/2019 15:00 Hull City v Wigan Athletic
21/09/2019 15:00 Luton Town v Hull City
28/09/2019 15:00 Hull City v Cardiff City
01/10/2019 19:45 Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday
05/10/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Hull City
19/10/2019 15:00 Hull City v Queens Park Rangers
23/10/2019 19:45 Nottingham Forest v Hull City
26/10/2019 15:00 Hull City v Derby County
02/11/2019 15:00 Fulham v Hull City
09/11/2019 15:00 Hull City v West Bromwich Albion
23/11/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Hull City
27/11/2019 19:45 Hull City v Preston North End
30/11/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Hull City
07/12/2019 15:00 Hull City v Stoke City
10/12/2019 19:45 Leeds United v Hull City
14/12/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Hull City
21/12/2019 15:00 Hull City v Birmingham City
26/12/2019 15:00 Hull City v Nottingham Forest
29/12/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Hull City
01/01/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Hull City
11/01/2020 15:00 Hull City v Fulham
18/01/2020 15:00 Derby County v Hull City
25/01/2020 15:00 Hull City v Huddersfield Town
01/02/2020 15:00 Hull City v Brentford
08/02/2020 15:00 Reading v Hull City
11/02/2020 19:45 Blackburn Rovers v Hull City
15/02/2020 15:00 Hull City v Swansea City
22/02/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Hull City
26/02/2020 19:45 Hull City v Barnsley
29/02/2020 15:00 Hull City v Leeds United
07/03/2020 15:00 Stoke City v Hull City
14/03/2020 15:00 Hull City v Charlton Athletic
18/03/2020 19:45 Birmingham City v Hull City
21/03/2020 15:00 Hull City v Middlesbrough
04/04/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Hull City
10/04/2020 15:00 Bristol City v Hull City
13/04/2020 15:00 Hull City v Millwall
18/04/2020 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Hull City
25/04/2020 15:00 Hull City v Luton Town
02/05/2020 12:30 Cardiff City v Hull City
Return to top

Leeds United

Date TIme Match
04/08/2019 16:30 Bristol City v Leeds United
10/08/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Nottingham Forest
17/08/2019 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Leeds United
21/08/2019 19:45 Leeds United v Brentford
24/08/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Leeds United
31/08/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Swansea City
14/09/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Leeds United
21/09/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Derby County
28/09/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Leeds United
01/10/2019 19:45 Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion
05/10/2019 15:00 Millwall v Leeds United
19/10/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Birmingham City
23/10/2019 19:45 Preston North End v Leeds United
26/10/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United
02/11/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Queens Park Rangers
09/11/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers
23/11/2019 15:00 Luton Town v Leeds United
26/11/2019 20:00 Reading v Leeds United
30/11/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Middlesbrough
07/12/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Leeds United
10/12/2019 19:45 Leeds United v Hull City
14/12/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Cardiff City
21/12/2019 15:00 Fulham v Leeds United
26/12/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Preston North End
29/12/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v Leeds United
01/01/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Leeds United
11/01/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday
18/01/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Leeds United
25/01/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Millwall
01/02/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Wigan Athletic
08/02/2020 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Leeds United
11/02/2020 19:45 Brentford v Leeds United
15/02/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Bristol City
22/02/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Reading
26/02/2020 19:45 Middlesbrough v Leeds United
29/02/2020 15:00 Hull City v Leeds United
07/03/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Huddersfield Town
14/03/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v Leeds United
18/03/2020 19:45 Leeds United v Fulham
21/03/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Luton Town
04/04/2020 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United
10/04/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Stoke City
13/04/2020 15:00 Swansea City v Leeds United
18/04/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Barnsley
25/04/2020 15:00 Derby County v Leeds United
02/05/2020 12:30 Leeds United v Charlton Athletic
Return to top

Luton Town

Date Time Match
02/08/2019 19:45 Luton Town v Middlesbrough
10/08/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Luton Town
17/08/2019 15:00 Luton Town v West Bromwich Albion
20/08/2019 19:45 Sheffield Wednesday v Luton Town
24/08/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Luton Town
31/08/2019 15:00 Luton Town v Huddersfield Town
14/09/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Luton Town
21/09/2019 15:00 Luton Town v Hull City
28/09/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Luton Town
02/10/2019 19:45 Luton Town v Millwall
05/10/2019 15:00 Derby County v Luton Town
19/10/2019 15:00 Luton Town v Bristol City
23/10/2019 19:45 Fulham v Luton Town
26/10/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v Luton Town
02/11/2019 15:00 Luton Town v Nottingham Forest
09/11/2019 15:00 Reading v Luton Town
23/11/2019 15:00 Luton Town v Leeds United
26/11/2019 19:45 Luton Town v Charlton Athletic
30/11/2019 15:00 Brentford v Luton Town
07/12/2019 15:00 Luton Town v Wigan Athletic
10/12/2019 20:00 Stoke City v Luton Town
14/12/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Luton Town
21/12/2019 15:00 Luton Town v Swansea City
26/12/2019 15:00 Luton Town v Fulham
29/12/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Luton Town
01/01/2020 15:00 Millwall v Luton Town
11/01/2020 15:00 Luton Town v Birmingham City
18/01/2020 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Luton Town
25/01/2020 15:00 Luton Town v Derby County
01/02/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Luton Town
08/02/2020 15:00 Luton Town v Cardiff City
12/02/2020 19:45 Luton Town v Sheffield Wednesday
15/02/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Luton Town
22/02/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Luton Town
25/02/2020 19:45 Luton Town v Brentford
29/02/2020 15:00 Luton Town v Stoke City
07/03/2020 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Luton Town
14/03/2020 15:00 Luton Town v Preston North End
18/03/2020 19:45 Swansea City v Luton Town
21/03/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Luton Town
04/04/2020 15:00 Luton Town v Reading
10/04/2020 15:00 Luton Town v Barnsley
13/04/2020 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Luton Town
18/04/2020 15:00 Luton Town v Queens Park Rangers
25/04/2020 15:00 Hull City v Luton Town
02/05/2020 12:30 Luton Town v Blackburn Rovers
Return to top

Middlesbrough

Date Time Match
02/08/2019 19:45 Luton Town v Middlesbrough
10/08/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Brentford
17/08/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Middlesbrough
20/08/2019 19:45 Middlesbrough v Wigan Athletic
24/08/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Millwall
31/08/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Middlesbrough
14/09/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Reading
21/09/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Middlesbrough
28/09/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday
01/10/2019 19:45 Middlesbrough v Preston North End
05/10/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v Middlesbrough
19/10/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v West Bromwich Albion
23/10/2019 19:45 Huddersfield Town v Middlesbrough
26/10/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Fulham
02/11/2019 15:00 Derby County v Middlesbrough
09/11/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Middlesbrough
23/11/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Hull City
27/11/2019 19:45 Middlesbrough v Barnsley
30/11/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Middlesbrough
07/12/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Charlton Athletic
10/12/2019 19:45 Nottingham Forest v Middlesbrough
14/12/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Middlesbrough
21/12/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Stoke City
26/12/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Huddersfield Town
29/12/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Middlesbrough
01/01/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Middlesbrough
11/01/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Derby County
18/01/2020 15:00 Fulham v Middlesbrough
25/01/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Birmingham City
01/02/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers
08/02/2020 15:00 Brentford v Middlesbrough
11/02/2020 19:45 Wigan Athletic v Middlesbrough
15/02/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Luton Town
22/02/2020 15:00 Barnsley v Middlesbrough
26/02/2020 19:45 Middlesbrough v Leeds United
29/02/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest
07/03/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Middlesbrough
14/03/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Swansea City
18/03/2020 20:00 Stoke City v Middlesbrough
21/03/2020 15:00 Hull City v Middlesbrough
04/04/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Queens Park Rangers
10/04/2020 15:00 Millwall v Middlesbrough
13/04/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Bristol City
18/04/2020 15:00 Reading v Middlesbrough
25/04/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Cardiff City
02/05/2020 12:30 Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough
Return to top

Millwall

Date Time Match
03/08/2019 15:00 Millwall v Preston North End
10/08/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Millwall
17/08/2019 15:00 Millwall v Sheffield Wednesday
21/08/2019 19:45 Fulham v Millwall
24/08/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Millwall
31/08/2019 15:00 Millwall v Hull City
14/09/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Millwall
21/09/2019 15:00 Millwall v Queens Park Rangers
28/09/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Millwall
02/10/2019 19:45 Luton Town v Millwall
05/10/2019 15:00 Millwall v Leeds United
19/10/2019 15:00 Brentford v Millwall
22/10/2019 19:45 Millwall v Cardiff City
26/10/2019 15:00 Millwall v Stoke City
02/11/2019 15:00 Reading v Millwall
09/11/2019 15:00 Millwall v Charlton Athletic
23/11/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Millwall
26/11/2019 19:45 Millwall v Wigan Athletic
30/11/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v Millwall
07/12/2019 15:00 Millwall v Nottingham Forest
10/12/2019 19:45 Bristol City v Millwall
14/12/2019 15:00 Derby County v Millwall
21/12/2019 15:00 Millwall v Barnsley
26/12/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Millwall
29/12/2019 15:00 Millwall v Brentford
01/01/2020 15:00 Millwall v Luton Town
11/01/2020 15:00 Stoke City v Millwall
18/01/2020 15:00 Millwall v Reading
25/01/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Millwall
01/02/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall
08/02/2020 15:00 Millwall v West Bromwich Albion
12/02/2020 19:45 Millwall v Fulham
15/02/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Millwall
22/02/2020 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Millwall
26/02/2020 19:45 Millwall v Birmingham City
29/02/2020 15:00 Millwall v Bristol City
07/03/2020 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Millwall
14/03/2020 15:00 Millwall v Derby County
17/03/2020 19:45 Barnsley v Millwall
21/03/2020 15:00 Millwall v Swansea City
04/04/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Millwall
10/04/2020 15:00 Millwall v Middlesbrough
13/04/2020 15:00 Hull City v Millwall
18/04/2020 15:00 Millwall v Blackburn Rovers
25/04/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Millwall
02/05/2020 12:30 Millwall v Huddersfield Town
Return to top

Nottingham Forest

Date Time Match
03/08/2019 17:30 Nottingham Forest v West Bromwich Albion
10/08/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Nottingham Forest
17/08/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Birmingham City
21/08/2019 19:45 Charlton Athletic v Nottingham Forest
24/08/2019 15:00 Fulham v Nottingham Forest
31/08/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Preston North End
14/09/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Nottingham Forest
21/09/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Barnsley
28/09/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Nottingham Forest
01/10/2019 19:45 Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest
05/10/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Brentford
19/10/2019 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Nottingham Forest
23/10/2019 19:45 Nottingham Forest v Hull City
26/10/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Reading
02/11/2019 15:00 Luton Town v Nottingham Forest
09/11/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Derby County
23/11/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Nottingham Forest
27/11/2019 19:45 Queens Park Rangers v Nottingham Forest
30/11/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City
07/12/2019 15:00 Millwall v Nottingham Forest
10/12/2019 19:45 Nottingham Forest v Middlesbrough
14/12/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Sheffield Wednesday
21/12/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest
26/12/2019 15:00 Hull City v Nottingham Forest
29/12/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Wigan Athletic
01/01/2020 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Blackburn Rovers
11/01/2020 15:00 Reading v Nottingham Forest
18/01/2020 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Luton Town
25/01/2020 15:00 Brentford v Nottingham Forest
01/02/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Nottingham Forest
08/02/2020 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Leeds United
11/02/2020 19:45 Nottingham Forest v Charlton Athletic
15/02/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Nottingham Forest
22/02/2020 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Queens Park Rangers
25/02/2020 19:45 Cardiff City v Nottingham Forest
29/02/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest
07/03/2020 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Millwall
14/03/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest
18/03/2020 19:45 Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield Town
21/03/2020 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Bristol City
04/04/2020 15:00 Derby County v Nottingham Forest
10/04/2020 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Fulham
13/04/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Nottingham Forest
18/04/2020 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Swansea City
25/04/2020 15:00 Barnsley v Nottingham Forest
02/05/2020 12:30 Nottingham Forest v Stoke City
Return to top

Preston North End

Date Time Match
03/08/2019 15:00 Millwall v Preston North End
10/08/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Wigan Athletic
17/08/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Preston North End
21/08/2019 19:45 Preston North End v Stoke City
24/08/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Sheffield Wednesday
31/08/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Preston North End
14/09/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Brentford
21/09/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v Preston North End
28/09/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Bristol City
01/10/2019 19:45 Middlesbrough v Preston North End
05/10/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Barnsley
19/10/2019 15:00 Reading v Preston North End
23/10/2019 19:45 Preston North End v Leeds United
26/10/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers
02/11/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Preston North End
09/11/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Huddersfield Town
23/11/2019 15:00 Derby County v Preston North End
27/11/2019 19:45 Hull City v Preston North End
30/11/2019 15:00 Preston North End v West Bromwich Albion
07/12/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Preston North End
10/12/2019 19:45 Preston North End v Fulham
14/12/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Luton Town
21/12/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Preston North End
26/12/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Preston North End
29/12/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Reading
01/01/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Middlesbrough
11/01/2020 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End
18/01/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Charlton Athletic
25/01/2020 15:00 Barnsley v Preston North End
01/02/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Swansea City
08/02/2020 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Preston North End
12/02/2020 20:00 Stoke City v Preston North End
15/02/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Millwall
22/02/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Hull City
25/02/2020 20:00 West Bromwich Albion v Preston North End
29/02/2020 15:00 Fulham v Preston North End
07/03/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Queens Park Rangers
14/03/2020 15:00 Luton Town v Preston North End
17/03/2020 19:45 Preston North End v Cardiff City
21/03/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Derby County
04/04/2020 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Preston North End
10/04/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Preston North End
13/04/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Nottingham Forest
18/04/2020 15:00 Brentford v Preston North End
25/04/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Birmingham City
02/05/2020 12:30 Bristol City v Preston North End
Return to top

Queens Park Rangers

Date Time Match
03/08/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Queens Park Rangers
10/08/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Huddersfield Town
17/08/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Queens Park Rangers
21/08/2019 19:45 Queens Park Rangers v Swansea City
24/08/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Wigan Athletic
31/08/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Queens Park Rangers
14/09/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Luton Town
21/09/2019 15:00 Millwall v Queens Park Rangers
28/09/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v West Bromwich Albion
02/10/2019 19:45 Cardiff City v Queens Park Rangers
05/10/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Blackburn Rovers
19/10/2019 15:00 Hull City v Queens Park Rangers
22/10/2019 19:45 Queens Park Rangers v Reading
26/10/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Brentford
02/11/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Queens Park Rangers
09/11/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Middlesbrough
23/11/2019 15:00 Fulham v Queens Park Rangers
27/11/2019 19:45 Queens Park Rangers v Nottingham Forest
30/11/2019 15:00 Derby County v Queens Park Rangers
07/12/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Preston North End
11/12/2019 19:45 Birmingham City v Queens Park Rangers
14/12/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Queens Park Rangers
21/12/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Charlton Athletic
26/12/2019 15:00 Reading v Queens Park Rangers
29/12/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Hull City
01/01/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Cardiff City
11/01/2020 15:00 Brentford v Queens Park Rangers
18/01/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Leeds United
25/01/2020 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Queens Park Rangers
01/02/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Bristol City
08/02/2020 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Queens Park Rangers
11/02/2020 19:45 Swansea City v Queens Park Rangers
15/02/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Stoke City
22/02/2020 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Queens Park Rangers
25/02/2020 19:45 Queens Park Rangers v Derby County
29/02/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Birmingham City
07/03/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Queens Park Rangers
14/03/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Barnsley
17/03/2020 19:45 Charlton Athletic v Queens Park Rangers
21/03/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Fulham
04/04/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Queens Park Rangers
10/04/2020 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Queens Park Rangers
13/04/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday
18/04/2020 15:00 Luton Town v Queens Park Rangers
25/04/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Millwall
02/05/2020 12:30 West Bromwich Albion v Queens Park Rangers
Return to top

Reading

Date Time Match
03/08/2019 15:00 Reading v Sheffield Wednesday
10/08/2019 15:00 Hull City v Reading
17/08/2019 15:00 Reading v Cardiff City
21/08/2019 20:00 West Bromwich Albion v Reading
24/08/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Reading
31/08/2019 15:00 Reading v Charlton Athletic
14/09/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Reading
21/09/2019 15:00 Reading v Blackburn Rovers
28/09/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Reading
01/10/2019 20:00 Reading v Fulham
05/10/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Reading
19/10/2019 15:00 Reading v Preston North End
22/10/2019 19:45 Queens Park Rangers v Reading
26/10/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Reading
02/11/2019 15:00 Reading v Millwall
09/11/2019 15:00 Reading v Luton Town
23/11/2019 15:00 Brentford v Reading
26/11/2019 20:00 Reading v Leeds United
30/11/2019 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Reading
07/12/2019 15:00 Reading v Birmingham City
11/12/2019 19:45 Barnsley v Reading
14/12/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Reading
21/12/2019 15:00 Reading v Derby County
26/12/2019 15:00 Reading v Queens Park Rangers
29/12/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Reading
01/01/2020 15:00 Fulham v Reading
11/01/2020 15:00 Reading v Nottingham Forest
18/01/2020 15:00 Millwall v Reading
25/01/2020 15:00 Reading v Bristol City
01/02/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v Reading
08/02/2020 15:00 Reading v Hull City
12/02/2020 20:00 Reading v West Bromwich Albion
15/02/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Reading
22/02/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Reading
26/02/2020 20:00 Reading v Wigan Athletic
29/02/2020 15:00 Reading v Barnsley
07/03/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Reading
14/03/2020 15:00 Reading v Stoke City
17/03/2020 19:45 Derby County v Reading
21/03/2020 15:00 Reading v Brentford
04/04/2020 15:00 Luton Town v Reading
10/04/2020 15:00 Reading v Huddersfield Town
13/04/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Reading
18/04/2020 15:00 Reading v Middlesbrough
25/04/2020 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Reading
02/05/2020 12:30 Reading v Swansea City
Return to top

Sheffield Wednesday

Date Time Match
03/08/2019 15:00 Reading v Sheffield Wednesday
10/08/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley
17/08/2019 15:00 Millwall v Sheffield Wednesday
20/08/2019 19:45 Sheffield Wednesday v Luton Town
24/08/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Sheffield Wednesday
31/08/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Queens Park Rangers
14/09/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday
21/09/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Fulham
28/09/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday
01/10/2019 19:45 Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday
05/10/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Wigan Athletic
19/10/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Sheffield Wednesday
22/10/2019 19:45 Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke City
26/10/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United
02/11/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday
09/11/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City
23/11/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield Wednesday
27/11/2019 19:45 Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City
30/11/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday
07/12/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford
11/12/2019 19:45 Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday
14/12/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Sheffield Wednesday
21/12/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City
26/12/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Sheffield Wednesday
29/12/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City
01/01/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Hull City
11/01/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday
18/01/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Blackburn Rovers
25/01/2020 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday
01/02/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall
08/02/2020 15:00 Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday
12/02/2020 19:45 Luton Town v Sheffield Wednesday
15/02/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Reading
22/02/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Sheffield Wednesday
26/02/2020 19:45 Sheffield Wednesday v Charlton Athletic
29/02/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Derby County
07/03/2020 15:00 Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday
14/03/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest
17/03/2020 19:45 Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday
21/03/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v West Bromwich Albion
04/04/2020 15:00 Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday
10/04/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Preston North End
13/04/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday
18/04/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town
25/04/2020 15:00 Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday
02/05/2020 12:30 Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough
Return to top

Stoke City

Date Time Match
03/08/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Queens Park Rangers
10/08/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Stoke City
17/08/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Derby County
21/08/2019 19:45 Preston North End v Stoke City
24/08/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Leeds United
31/08/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v Stoke City
14/09/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Bristol City
21/09/2019 15:00 Brentford v Stoke City
28/09/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Nottingham Forest
01/10/2019 20:00 Stoke City v Huddersfield Town
05/10/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Stoke City
19/10/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Fulham
22/10/2019 19:45 Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke City
26/10/2019 15:00 Millwall v Stoke City
02/11/2019 15:00 Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion
09/11/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Stoke City
23/11/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Wigan Athletic
26/11/2019 19:45 Cardiff City v Stoke City
30/11/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Blackburn Rovers
07/12/2019 15:00 Hull City v Stoke City
10/12/2019 20:00 Stoke City v Luton Town
14/12/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Reading
21/12/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Stoke City
26/12/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Sheffield Wednesday
29/12/2019 15:00 Fulham v Stoke City
01/01/2020 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Stoke City
11/01/2020 15:00 Stoke City v Millwall
18/01/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City
25/01/2020 15:00 Stoke City v Swansea City
01/02/2020 15:00 Derby County v Stoke City
08/02/2020 15:00 Stoke City v Charlton Athletic
12/02/2020 20:00 Stoke City v Preston North End
15/02/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Stoke City
22/02/2020 15:00 Stoke City v Cardiff City
26/02/2020 19:45 Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City
29/02/2020 15:00 Luton Town v Stoke City
07/03/2020 15:00 Stoke City v Hull City
14/03/2020 15:00 Reading v Stoke City
18/03/2020 20:00 Stoke City v Middlesbrough
21/03/2020 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Stoke City
04/04/2020 15:00 Stoke City v Barnsley
10/04/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Stoke City
13/04/2020 15:00 Stoke City v Birmingham City
18/04/2020 15:00 Bristol City v Stoke City
25/04/2020 15:00 Stoke City v Brentford
02/05/2020 12:30 Nottingham Forest v Stoke City
Return to top

Swansea City

Date Time Match
03/08/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Hull City
10/08/2019 15:00 Derby County v Swansea City
17/08/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Preston North End
21/08/2019 19:45 Queens Park Rangers v Swansea City
24/08/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Birmingham City
31/08/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Swansea City
14/09/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Nottingham Forest
21/09/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Swansea City
28/09/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Reading
02/10/2019 19:45 Charlton Athletic v Swansea City
05/10/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Stoke City
19/10/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Swansea City
22/10/2019 19:45 Swansea City v Brentford
26/10/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Cardiff City
02/11/2019 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Swansea City
09/11/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City
23/11/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Millwall
26/11/2019 19:45 Huddersfield Town v Swansea City
30/11/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Fulham
07/12/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City
11/12/2019 19:45 Swansea City v Blackburn Rovers
14/12/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Middlesbrough
21/12/2019 15:00 Luton Town v Swansea City
26/12/2019 15:00 Brentford v Swansea City
29/12/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Barnsley
01/01/2020 15:00 Swansea City v Charlton Athletic
11/01/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v Swansea City
18/01/2020 15:00 Swansea City v Wigan Athletic
25/01/2020 15:00 Stoke City v Swansea City
01/02/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Swansea City
08/02/2020 15:00 Swansea City v Derby County
11/02/2020 19:45 Swansea City v Queens Park Rangers
15/02/2020 15:00 Hull City v Swansea City
22/02/2020 15:00 Swansea City v Huddersfield Town
25/02/2020 19:45 Fulham v Swansea City
29/02/2020 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Swansea City
07/03/2020 15:00 Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion
14/03/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Swansea City
18/03/2020 19:45 Swansea City v Luton Town
21/03/2020 15:00 Millwall v Swansea City
04/04/2020 15:00 Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday
10/04/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Swansea City
13/04/2020 15:00 Swansea City v Leeds United
18/04/2020 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Swansea City
25/04/2020 15:00 Swansea City v Bristol City
02/05/2020 12:30 Reading v Swansea City
Return to top

West Brom

Date Time Match
03/08/2019 17:30 Nottingham Forest v West Bromwich Albion
10/08/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Millwall
17/08/2019 15:00 Luton Town v West Bromwich Albion
21/08/2019 20:00 West Bromwich Albion v Reading
24/08/2019 15:00 Derby County v West Bromwich Albion
31/08/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Blackburn Rovers
14/09/2019 15:00 Fulham v West Bromwich Albion
21/09/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Huddersfield Town
28/09/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v West Bromwich Albion
01/10/2019 19:45 Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion
05/10/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Cardiff City
19/10/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v West Bromwich Albion
22/10/2019 20:00 West Bromwich Albion v Barnsley
26/10/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Charlton Athletic
02/11/2019 15:00 Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion
09/11/2019 15:00 Hull City v West Bromwich Albion
23/11/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield Wednesday
27/11/2019 20:00 West Bromwich Albion v Bristol City
30/11/2019 15:00 Preston North End v West Bromwich Albion
07/12/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City
11/12/2019 19:45 Wigan Athletic v West Bromwich Albion
14/12/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v West Bromwich Albion
21/12/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Brentford
26/12/2019 15:00 Barnsley v West Bromwich Albion
29/12/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Middlesbrough
01/01/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Leeds United
11/01/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v West Bromwich Albion
18/01/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City
25/01/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v West Bromwich Albion
01/02/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Luton Town
08/02/2020 15:00 Millwall v West Bromwich Albion
12/02/2020 20:00 Reading v West Bromwich Albion
15/02/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Nottingham Forest
22/02/2020 15:00 Bristol City v West Bromwich Albion
25/02/2020 20:00 West Bromwich Albion v Preston North End
29/02/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Wigan Athletic
07/03/2020 15:00 Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion
14/03/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Birmingham City
17/03/2020 19:45 Brentford v West Bromwich Albion
21/03/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v West Bromwich Albion
04/04/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Hull City
10/04/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Derby County
13/04/2020 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v West Bromwich Albion
18/04/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Fulham
25/04/2020 15:00 Huddersfield Town v West Bromwich Albion
02/05/2020 12:30 West Bromwich Albion v Queens Park Rangers
Return to top

Wigan Athletic

Date Time Match
03/08/2019 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Cardiff City
10/08/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Wigan Athletic
17/08/2019 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Leeds United
20/08/2019 19:45 Middlesbrough v Wigan Athletic
24/08/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Wigan Athletic
31/08/2019 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Barnsley
14/09/2019 15:00 Hull City v Wigan Athletic
21/09/2019 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Charlton Athletic
28/09/2019 15:00 Fulham v Wigan Athletic
01/10/2019 19:45 Wigan Athletic v Birmingham City
05/10/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Wigan Athletic
19/10/2019 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Nottingham Forest
23/10/2019 19:45 Derby County v Wigan Athletic
26/10/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Wigan Athletic
02/11/2019 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Swansea City
09/11/2019 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Brentford
23/11/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Wigan Athletic
26/11/2019 19:45 Millwall v Wigan Athletic
30/11/2019 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Reading
07/12/2019 15:00 Luton Town v Wigan Athletic
11/12/2019 19:45 Wigan Athletic v West Bromwich Albion
14/12/2019 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Huddersfield Town
21/12/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Wigan Athletic
26/12/2019 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Derby County
29/12/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Wigan Athletic
01/01/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Wigan Athletic
11/01/2020 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Bristol City
18/01/2020 15:00 Swansea City v Wigan Athletic
25/01/2020 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday
01/02/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Wigan Athletic
08/02/2020 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Preston North End
11/02/2020 19:45 Wigan Athletic v Middlesbrough
15/02/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v Wigan Athletic
22/02/2020 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Millwall
26/02/2020 20:00 Reading v Wigan Athletic
29/02/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Wigan Athletic
07/03/2020 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Luton Town
14/03/2020 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Wigan Athletic
18/03/2020 19:45 Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers
21/03/2020 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Stoke City
04/04/2020 15:00 Brentford v Wigan Athletic
10/04/2020 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Queens Park Rangers
13/04/2020 15:00 Barnsley v Wigan Athletic
18/04/2020 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Hull City
25/04/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Wigan Athletic
02/05/2020 12:30 Wigan Athletic v Fulham
Return to top

Close