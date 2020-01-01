‘Champions of England, Europe & the world!’ – Adrian revels in Liverpool’s success

The Reds keeper has played his part in trophy-collecting at Anfield this season, with few teams able to claim that they have been quite so dominant

Adrian is among those revelling in the success enjoyed by over the course of the last 12 months, with the Reds keeper eager to point out that few teams can claim to have been champions of , Europe and the world.

That is a standing that Jurgen Klopp’s side currently savour after enjoying a stunning run of form.

With a barren run on the trophy front having been ended by a triumph in June 2019, the floodgates have been opened at Anfield when it comes to the collection of major silverware.

Adrian played his part in a UEFA Super Cup success, with the Club World Cup added to a notable roll of honour in December.

A first English top-flight crown in 30 years has now been wrapped up by Klopp’s men, with those on the red half of Merseyside making the most of their standing at the very top of the global game.

Adrian told Liverpool’s official website: “[It’s] all the smiles on the faces.

“Being champions of Europe, champions of the world and champions of England - not everyone can say this, so we are champions. All of the Liverpool fans are champions and I think everyone deserves this moment.”

The Spanish shot-stopper added on landing a long-awaited Premier League crown: "It’s an outstanding sensation for everyone because we know all of us how difficult it is, even the fans who were waiting for this moment, and we did it.

“We fight from the beginning of the season to give everything. The season has been outstanding, historical for many staff as we know, but we give that happiness and that joy to the Liverpool fans because they deserve it.

“It was euphoria all round [on Thursday]. As you know we were waiting for this for a long time. We were fighting from the beginning but this is like life, we have highs and lows.

“Last season was a really bad end of the [domestic] season because we couldn’t get the Premier League, but then we won the Champions League.

“And this season everyone wanted to win the Premier League from the first second because everyone had the same target.

“We fight every session of training here [at Melwood], for every ball, for every second that we play, so I think we deserve it and we need to enjoy the moment - but also keep going because we have another seven games to go.”