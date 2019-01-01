Champions League last 16: Fixtures, results, live streams & how to watch

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the Champions League as it enters the last 16, including how to watch

The 2018-19 Champions League has returned after a two-month hiatus this February, with the knockout stage under way.

Teams such as Manchester United, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are involved in the tournament's last-16 round, with the likes of Ajax, Porto and Lyon also in the mix.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are considered among the favourites, but there are a few dark horses too, such as Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Roma.

To keep you up to speed, Goal brings you all the Champions League last-16 fixtures and results, as well as how to watch on television and stream live online.

Champions League last 16: Fixtures & results

This season's Champions League last 16 got started on February 12, with Manchester United welcoming Paris Saint-Germain to Old Trafford and Roma taking on Porto.

As you can see in the table below, first-leg games continue on February 19 and 20. Second-leg matches begin on March 5, with fixtures scheduled for March 6, 12 and 13.

Each game is scheduled for an 8pm GMT (3pm ET) kick-off.

Team Agg. Team 1st Leg 2nd Leg Manchester United 0-2 PSG 0-2 Mar 6 Roma 2-1 Porto 2-1 Mar 6 Ajax 1-2 Real Madrid 1-2 Mar 5 Tottenham 3-0 Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Mar 5 Liverpool - Bayern Munich Feb 19 Mar 13 Lyon - Barcelona Feb 19 Mar 13 Atletico Madrid - Juventus Feb 20 Mar 12 Schalke - Manchester City Feb 20 Mar 12

Once the round of 16 concludes on March 13, the draw for the quarter-final will take place two days later on March 15.

On that day, as well as the quarter-final draw, UEFA will also conduct the semi-final draw.

How to watch & live stream Champions League last 16 games

In the UK, Champions League last-16 matches can be watched live on TV via BT Sport , who also offer an online streaming service through their app.

In the US, viewers can watch the Champions League last-16 games on TV through the Univision network (which includes Univision Deportes, UniMas and Galavision). Alternatively, fuboTV offer coverage of all games, with a seven-day free trial available.

You can check which channel to watch each Champions League last 16 game on in the list below.

Manchester United vs PSG (Feb 12)

UK TV channel: BT Sport 2

BT Sport 2 UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: Univision Deportes/UniMas

Univision Deportes/UniMas US online stream: Univision Now

Univision Now UAE TV channel: beIN Sports HD1

beIN Sports HD1 UAE online stream: beIN Connect

Roma vs Porto (Feb 12)

UK TV channel: BT Sport 3

BT Sport 3 UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: Galavision

Galavision US online stream: Univision Now

Univision Now UAE TV channel: beIN Sports HD2

beIN Sports HD2 UAE online stream: beIN Connect

Ajax vs Real Madrid (Feb 13)

UK TV channel: BT Sport 3

BT Sport 3 UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: Univision Deportes/UniMas

Univision Deportes/UniMas US online stream: Univision Now

Univision Now UAE TV channel: beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports HD 1 UAE online stream: beIN Connect

Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund (Feb 13)

UK TV channel: BT Sport 2

BT Sport 2 UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: Galavision

Galavision US online stream: Univision Now

Univision Now UAE TV channel: beIN Sports HD 2

beIN Sports HD 2 UAE online stream: beIN Connect

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich (Feb 19)

UK TV channel: BT Sport 2

BT Sport 2 UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: Galavision

Galavision US online stream: Univision Now

Univision Now UAE TV channel: beIN Sports TBC

Lyon vs Barcelona (Feb 19)

UK TV channel: BT Sport 3

BT Sport 3 UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: Univision Deportes/UniMas

Univision Deportes/UniMas US online stream: Univision Now

Univision Now UAE TV channel: beIN Sports TBC

beIN Sports TBC UAE online stream: beIN Connect

Atletico Madrid vs Juventus (Feb 20)

UK TV channel: BT Sport 3

BT Sport 3 UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: Univision Deportes/UniMas

Univision Deportes/UniMas US online stream: Univision Now

Schalke vs Manchester City (Feb 20)

UK TV channel: BT Sport 2

BT Sport 2 UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: Galavision

Galavision US online stream: Univision Now

Univision Now UAE TV channel: beIN Sports TBC

beIN Sports TBC UAE online stream: beIN Connect

Real Madrid vs Ajax (Mar 5)

UK TV channel: BT Sport TBC

BT Sport TBC UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: TBC

TBC US online stream: Univision Now

Univision Now UAE TV channel: beIN Sports TBC

beIN Sports TBC UAE online stream: beIN Connect

Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham (Mar 5)

UK TV channel: BT Sport TBC

BT Sport TBC UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: TBC

TBC US online stream: Univision Now

Univision Now UAE TV channel: beIN Sports TBC

PSG vs Manchester United (Mar 6)

UK TV channel: BT Sport TBC

BT Sport TBC UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: TBC

TBC US online stream: Univision Now

Univision Now UAE TV channel: beIN Sports TBC

beIN Sports TBC UAE online stream: beIN Connect

Porto vs Roma (Mar 6)

UK TV channel: BT Sport TBC

BT Sport TBC UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: TBC

TBC US online stream: Univision Now

Univision Now UAE TV channel: beIN Sports TBC

beIN Sports TBC UAE online stream: beIN Connect

Juventus vs Atletico Madrid (Mar 12)

UK TV channel: BT Sport TBC

BT Sport TBC UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: TBC

TBC US online stream: Univision Now

Univision Now UAE TV channel: beIN Sports TBC

beIN Sports TBC UAE online stream: beIN Connect

Manchester City vs Schalke (Mar 12)

UK TV channel: BT Sport TBC

BT Sport TBC UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: TBC

TBC US online stream: Univision Now

Univision Now UAE TV channel: beIN Sports TBC

beIN Sports TBC UAE online stream: beIN Connect

Bayern Munich vs Liverpool (Mar 13)

UK TV channel: BT Sport TBC

BT Sport TBC UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: TBC

TBC US online stream: Univision Now

Univision Now UAE TV channel: beIN Sports TBC

beIN Sports TBC UAE online stream: beIN Connect

Barcelona vs Lyon (Mar 13)

UK TV channel: BT Sport TBC

BT Sport TBC UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: TBC

TBC US online stream: Univision Now

Univision Now UAE TV channel : beIN Sports TBC

: beIN Sports TBC UAE online stream: beIN Connect

When are the Champions League quarter-finals?

When the last-16 stage has finished, the Champions League moves on to the quarter-final stage.

As mentioned, the draw will be held on March 15 and once the draw has been made, games will take place on April 9, 10, 16 and 17.