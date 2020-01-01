Champions League Final 2020: Watch Bayern vs PSG live on DStv

The Bundesliga champions will face the Ligue 1 title holders at Worthersee Stadion in Austria with both teams gunning for the title

Since their 8-2 win over in the quarter-final of the UEFA , have sent shockwaves across the football world and have set tongues wagging as the favourites for the continental trophy, but ‘it’s not yet uhuru’, there is still a to contend with.

On Sunday August 23, PSG and Bayern will be seeking to cap their season with the Champions Leaguetrophy at the Estadio da Luz, in .

PSG secured their ticket into the final after a comfortable 3-0 win over on Tuesday. They are seeking to complete a quadruple of trophies in the 2019-20 season (having also claimed , the Coupe de and Coupe de la Ligue).

Despite the match being played behind closed doors, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel says his team will play with their supporters in their hearts.

“Football is for the fans. We do all this together. We can really feel that they’re with us and that they have confidence in us. I really hope they can feel that this team is a real team,” said Tuchel.

Bayern have no doubt been the most impressive team in the UEFA Champions League this season and the German Champions confirmed their place in the final with a 3-0 triumph over Olympique on Wednesday evening.

“We want to give it everything we have. I don’t think that the attacking game of Lyon is far worse than PSG. They were ambitious in attack,” said Bayern coach Hansi Flick. “We lost possession which we have to stop doing. Now we have to rest and on Sunday try to win the title with another top performance against Paris.”





What is on the table? Bayern goes into Sunday’s epic battle with greater experience and continental trophies. The ruthless German machine have won the Champions League five times: in 1974, 1975, 1976, 2001 and 2013 when they beat local rivals - Dortmund. PSG, on the other hand, are on an unfamiliar turf, this is their first Champions League final. Their previous best run was in 1994/95 when they reached the semi-final.

