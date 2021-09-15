Champions League: FC Sheriff’s Traore sets two records in win over Shakhtar Donetsk

The African star has written his name in the competition’s history books as the Yellow Blacks subdued the Miners

Two records tumbled for Adama Traore as FC Sheriff defeated Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 in Wednesday’s Champions League fixture.

Alongside Dimitris Kolovos, Frank Castaneda and Jasur Jakhshibaev, the Mali international was named in Yuriy Vernydub’s starting XI for the encounter against the Ukrainian Premier League outfit.



He put the Moldovan top-flight side ahead in the 16th minute having been teed up by Cristiano da Silva.

Cristiano’s lung-busting run from left-back saw him complete his part in the goal with an inch-perfect cross for Traore, whose acrobatic volley rippled goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov’s net.

In the process, he wrote his name in the history books by becoming the player to score Sheriff’s first-ever goal in the Champions League, with what was the team’s first shot on target in the tournament.

Also, the 26-year-old became the first-ever Mali-affiliated player to score on their Champions League debut.

The victory was sealed two minutes after the hour mark through Guinean star Momo Yansane.

With the hosts soaking up immense pressure, Sheriff sprung a run forward thanks to the dogged determination of Cristiano to keep the ball in play, before composing himself and curling in another accurate cross for an unmarked Yansane to head home from 10-yards.

The Moldovans sat deep and allowed the Ukrainians to attack without conceding any clear-cut chances, perhaps, it was Vernydub’s side who came closest to scoring the third goal of the night, but Frank Castaneda’s effort was well saved by Pyatov.

Traore was in action from start to finish, while Ghana’s Edmund – who was handed a place in the starting XI – was replaced five minutes from full time by Addo Stjepan Radeljic.

Elsewhere, Charles Petro (Malawi), Nadrey Dago (Cote d’Ivoire), and Moussa Kyabou (Mali) played no part in the match at the Sheriff Stadium.

For the Ukrainians, they had Burkina Faso international Lassina Traore in their attack from start to finish.

Shakhtar Donetsk would be aiming to bounce back when they welcome Serie A outfit to the NSC Olimpiyskiy on September 28.

Before then, they take Mariupol and Veres Rivne on the domestic scene.