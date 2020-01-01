KPL

‘Champions again!’ - Twitter reacts as FKF declares Gor Mahia KPL ‘Kings’

Goal Kenya.
The football fraternity have expressed their views after the Federation decided to end the league and crown K’Ogalo record champions

Kenyans have taken to social media to air their views on the move by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to end Kenyan Premier League (KPL) season and crown Gor Mahia.

On Thursday, FKF president Nick Mwendwa confirmed to Goal the Kenyan top-flight will not resume again after being affected by the coronavirus and thus awarded the trophy to Gor Mahia, who were sitting top of the 17-team league table with 54 points.

Mwendwa also confirmed the promotion of Nairobi City Stars and second-placed Bidco United from the National Super League (NSL) to the top tier.

    The crowning of Gor Mahia now means they have won the title a record four times in a row, a feat that has never been achieved by any team since the Kenyan league was launched.

    Below is how Kenyans reacted to the decision by FKF.

