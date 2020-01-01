‘Champions again!’ - Twitter reacts as FKF declares Gor Mahia KPL ‘Kings’

The football fraternity have expressed their views after the Federation decided to end the league and crown K’Ogalo record champions

Kenyans have taken to social media to air their views on the move by the Football Federation (FKF) to end Kenyan Premier League ( ) season and crown .

On Thursday, FKF president Nick Mwendwa confirmed to Goal the Kenyan top-flight will not resume again after being affected by the coronavirus and thus awarded the trophy to Gor Mahia, who were sitting top of the 17-team league table with 54 points.

Mwendwa also confirmed the promotion of Nairobi City Stars and second-placed Bidco United from the National (NSL) to the top tier.

Article continues below

More teams

The crowning of Gor Mahia now means they have won the title a record four times in a row, a feat that has never been achieved by any team since the Kenyan league was launched.

Below is how Kenyans reacted to the decision by FKF.

Ooh and Congratulations Gor Mahia ! You are champions once again and you will represent Kenya on the champions league Next season. Lets do this ! — Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) April 30, 2020

Football Kenya 🇰🇪 Federation (FKF) have declared Gor Mahia as the 2019/2020 league champions based on this document. 👇🏾



CAF had earlier this week asked their member associations to communicate what they intend to do with their leagues by May 5. Kenya has decided. pic.twitter.com/zTD39ygyki — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) April 30, 2020

Official: FKF confirms Gor Mahia as 2019/20 KPL champions. Congrats KOGALLO#Sirkal pic.twitter.com/FW8jth7oyG — Ephantus Okumu ™ (@okumu_ephantus) April 30, 2020

Gor Mahia FC have been declared the 2019-20 KPL Champions by FKF . Kenya becomes the first African country to end their season due to the #COVID19 . pic.twitter.com/qKiXzWqRAv — KEVIN MORANG'A (@MorangKevin) April 30, 2020

Gor mahia declared kpl champs pic.twitter.com/fMckTQQKX9 — Michael Omwash (@MichaelOmwash) April 30, 2020

The official word on the 2019-20 season and declaration of Gor Mahia as the KPL Champions. pic.twitter.com/fMS9npt6Lm — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) April 30, 2020

CONGRATULATIONS to Gor Mahia and NAIROBI CITY STARS for winning KPL and NSL .In a series of tweet from FKF president Nick Mwendwa,the Two were Awarded the title — I-ZOO Isaac KIYER (@isaackiyer20) May 1, 2020

Earlier today:



🇰🇪 The Kenyan Premier League was ended, with Gor Mahia FC announced as Champions



🇬🇳 The Guinean Professional League was cancelled with No Winner being announced



🇦🇴 Angola Girabola was ended with No Winner being announced



All eyes on Premier League. pic.twitter.com/O8PK75vbPC — Atta Mensah Vincent (@attamensahvin) April 30, 2020